NXT TV preview: The spoiler-free lineup for the August 3 Syfy show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are were taped on Wednesday for the August 3 edition of the NXT television show.

-Ikemen Jiro vs. a wrestler who returns on the July 27 show.

-Bobby Fish vs. Roderick Strong.

-“The Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake vs. LA Knight and Cameron Grimes.

-Joe Gacy vs. Trey Baxter in an NXT Breakout Tournament first round match.

-Top Dolla and Ashante The Adonis vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wild.

-Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis in a Love Her or Lose Her match (Lumis can’t pursue Indi Hartwell if he loses).

Powell’s POV: The July 27 and August 3 editions of NXT were taped last night in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. Both shows will also feature the follow-up to the Karrion Kross, Samoa Joe, and William Regal angle from this week’s episode. Full spoilers for both shows will be available via the main page.