08/20 McGuire’s AEW Rampage Audio Review: CM Punk returns to pro wrestling in his AEW debut appearance, Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia, Private Party vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus in a AEW Tag Title eliminator tournament match, Jade Cargill vs. Kiera Hogan

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire reviews AEW Rampage: CM Punk returns to pro wrestling in his AEW debut appearance, Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia, Private Party vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus in a AEW Tag Title eliminator tournament match, Jade Cargill vs. Kiera Hogan, and more (17:58)…

Click here to stream or download the August 20 AEW Rampage audio review.

