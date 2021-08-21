ROH Glory By Honor lineup for night two in Philadelphia (reports needed)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor is advertising the following matches for the Glory By Honor Night Two event that will be held tonight in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena.

-Matt Taven vs. Vincent in a cage match for Taven’s shot at the ROH World Championship.

-Shane Taylor, Moses, and Kaun vs. Delirious, Hallowicked and Frightmare for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles.

-Bandido and Rey Horus vs. Rush and Dragon Lee.

-Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe vs. Flip Gordon and Demonic Flamita.

-Brody King, Chris Dickinson, Homicide, and Tony Deppen vs. Jonathan Gresham, Jay Lethal, Rhett Titus, and Tracy Williams.

-Danhausen vs. Dalton Castle.

-Miranda Alize and Rok-C vs. Chelsea Green and Willow.

-World Famous CB vs. LSG in a Pure Rules match.

Powell’s POV: ROH is streaming both nights of Glory By Honor on HonorClub. With this being such a busy weekend, we are seeking results from anyone attending tonight’s show or streaming it via HonorClub. If you want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.