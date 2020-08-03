AEW “The Deadly Draw” women’s tag team tournament starts tonight, first match announced

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW’s “The Deadly Draw” women’s tag team tournament begins tonight at 6CT/7ET on the company’s YouTube page. The first match of the eight-team tournament features Nyla Rose and Ariane Andrew vs. Tay Conti and Anna Jay.

Powell’s POV: Andrew worked as Cameron in WWE, and Conti worked as Taynara and Taynara Conti in NXT. Join me for live coverage of the tournament, then stick around for my live review of WWE Raw.

The AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament kicks off TONIGHT via our Official YouTube Channel at 7e/6c as @NylaRoseBeast & @ArianeAndrew take on @annajay___ & @TayConti_! Watch & Subscribe today – https://t.co/rQt36U8MoE pic.twitter.com/LvL2bBbkqW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 3, 2020



