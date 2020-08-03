Nikki Bella welcomes first child

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev announced the birth of their son. The announcement came shortly after Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan announced the birth of their son on Sunday.

Powell’s POV: Nikki actually beat Brie, as the announcement states that her son was born on Friday, while Brie and Daniel Bryan’s son was born on Saturday. Congratulations to both families.

And how about that tag team!! I can’t believe Brie & I had boys less than 24 hours apart! Honestly only us! lol And that I beat her. As you can imagine everyone said it was my baby & mines competitive side that kicked in! I can’t wait for our Bellas Boys to grow up together!💙💙N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) August 3, 2020



