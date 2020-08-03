AEW Dynamite preview: The updated lineup for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin for the AEW Championship.

-FTR, Young Bucks, Hangman Page, and Kenny Omega vs. “The Dark Order” Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, Stu Grayson, Evil Uno, Five, and Ten.

-Cody and Matt Cardona vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds.

-Santana and Ortiz vs. “Best Friends” Chuck Taylor and Trent.

-Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy debate with a special guest moderator.

-An update on the potential Jon Moxley vs. MJF match at the All Out pay-per-view.

-MJF delivers a speech.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dynamite was taped on Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show airs Wednesdays on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio review every week.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Mike McMahon of PWTorch.com discussing his background and podcast work, plus a long chat regarding Impact Wrestling coming out of Slammiversary, including a breakdown of the notable additions to the roster, and more...