What's happening...

NXT TV viewership for the Takeover 36 fallout edition

August 25, 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 685,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 654,000 viewers who watched last week’s show. NXT finished with a .16 in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s .15 rating.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s show was believed to be down due to it being a big cable news night. The previous episode delivered 751,000 viewers, so NXT did not bounce back completely. NXT finished 27th in the 18-49 demo in the Tuesday cable ratings.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.