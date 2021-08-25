NXT TV viewership for the Takeover 36 fallout edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 685,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 654,000 viewers who watched last week’s show. NXT finished with a .16 in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s .15 rating.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s show was believed to be down due to it being a big cable news night. The previous episode delivered 751,000 viewers, so NXT did not bounce back completely. NXT finished 27th in the 18-49 demo in the Tuesday cable ratings.