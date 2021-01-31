01/31 WWE Royal Rumble 2021 audio review: Royal Rumble matches, Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match for the WWE Universal Championship, Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg for the WWE Championship, Sasha Banks vs. Carmella for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett review the WWE Royal Rumble 2021 event: Royal Rumble matches, Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match for the WWE Universal Championship, Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg for the WWE Championship, Sasha Banks vs. Carmella for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, and more (79:56)…

Click here for the WWE Royal Rumble 2021 audio review.

