WWE Royal Rumble Polls: Vote for best match and grade the overall show January 31, 2021 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST READER POLLS Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WWE Royal Rumble Poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls WWE Royal Rumble Poll: Vote for the best match Men’s Royal Rumble match Women’s Royal Rumble match Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg for the WWE Championship Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match for the WWE Universal Title Sasha Banks vs. Carmella for the Smackdown Women’s Championship Asuka and Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles pollcode.com free polls Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker. Topicspro wrestlingroyal rumblewwewwe royal rumble
Be the first to comment