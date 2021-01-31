WWE Royal Rumble results: Powell’s live review of the Royal Rumble matches, Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg for the WWE Championship, Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match for the WWE Universal Championship, Sasha Banks vs. Carmella for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS WWE PPV Reports

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Royal Rumble 2021

Aired January 31, 2021 live on WWE Network and pay-per-view

Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field

Kickoff Show Result: Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax defeated Asuka and Charlotte Flair in 10:30 to win the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

A video package opened the main card… Pyro shot off and then Tom Phillips welcomed viewers to the show. They went to entrances for the WWE Championship match.

Goldberg’s full security entrance was shown while Goldberg chants were piped in. The Raw commentary team of Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, and Samoa Joe checked in from ringside and set up a video package on the match prior to Drew McIntyre’s entrance…

1. Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg for the WWE Championship. Goldberg wore black shorts rather than his usual black trunks. Once both men were in the ring, Mike Rome delivered introductions from ringside. McIntyre and Goldberg went face to face. McIntyre headbutted Goldberg. They fought to ringside where Goldberg speared McIntyre through the barricade. The broadcast team noted that the bell did not ring to start the match.

Once McIntyre returned to the ring, the referee officially started the match.