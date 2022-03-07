What's happening...

Vader named the second member of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022

March 7, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced that Vader will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The ceremony will be held on Friday, April 1, in Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: The late Leon “Vader” White joins the class that will be headlined by Undertaker. Vader died at age 63 following a bout with pneumonia. Vader inducted Stan Hansen into the WWE Hall of Fame Class in 2016. It’s a shame that Vader wasn’t inducted while he was still with us, but it’s good to see him finally receive the honor.

