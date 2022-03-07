MLW Fusion preview: Four matches set for Thursday’s SuperFight edition

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Thursday’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-Alex Hammerstone vs. Davey Richards for the MLW Heavyweight Championship.

-“5150” Slice Boogie and Rivera vs. Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich for the MLW Tag Titles.

-Alex Kane vs. Calvin Tankman vs. ACH in a Triple Threat for the MLW National Openweight Championship.

-NZO vs. KC Navarro.

Powell’s POV: This is the first show from last month’s SuperFight tapings in Charlotte, North Carolina. Fusion streams Thursdays on the MLW YouTube page and FITE TV at 7CT/8ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My reviews are typically available immediately following the show (or on Fridays depending on the availability of a screener), and Dot Net Members have exclusive access to my weekly MLW Fusion audio reviews.