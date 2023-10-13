MLW Fusion results (10/12): Powell’s review of the MLW Slaughterhouse go-home show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Major League Wrestling Fusion (Episode 186)

Taped July 8, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena

Streamed October 12, 2023 on the MLW YouTube Page and FITE.TV

The show opened with an ad for Saturday’s MLW Slaughterhouse premium live event on FITE+… The Fusion opening aired…

Joe Dombrowski checked in and spoke about the Slaughterhouse event. They cut to Mance Warner in a parking area trying to construct the Chamber of Horrors structure for his match at Slaughterhouse. He hadn’t made any progress and dismissed the camera crew so he could get back to work.

Dombrowski hyped the Alex Kane vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. match that was scheduled to headline the event. The new main event of Kane vs. Tom Lawlor was not mentioned. Rather, they aired footage that recapped the history between Kane and Smith…

Powell’s POV: For those who missed it, MLW announced Thursday that Smith was out due to injury. Obviously, it makes this portion of the television show feel obsolete. It’s just an unfortunate situation with Smith announcing that he underwent emergency appendectomy and diverticulitis surgery. Here’s wishing him the best in his recovery.

A Minoru Suzuki video package aired to promote his Slaughterhouse match with Jacob Fatu…

Dombrowski played up Salina de la Renta signing Rocky Romero, who will face Akira at Slaughterhouse. He also hyped the Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal match between Rickey Shane Page and 1 Called Manders…

Mance Warner stood outside a storage container. Matthew Justice read through a list of materials that would be used to construct the Chamber of Horrors structure, which he said was written in Japanese. 1 Called Manders poked his head out of the storage unit to confirm whether they had the items that Justice listed…

Dombrowski set up another Kane vs. Smith match from April, which featured the No Ropes gimmick…

Powell’s POV: Well, on the bright side, I’m going to get this show review done in record time.

Dombrowski hyped Delme Exo facing the mystery person billed as the Halloween Phantom for the MLW Featherweight Championship…

Back at the storage facility, 1 Called Manders and Matthew Justice returned with the barbed wire that was missing from the items that Warner needed to build the Chamber of Horror structure. Well, at least that was the idea. Warner found beer and merch items instead. The trio drove away to find the barbed wire…

Dombrowski recapped Don King being revealed as the Bomaye Fight Club’s benefactor, and Davey Boy Smith Jr. signing with Mister Saint Laurent’s World Titan Federation… Footage aired of Alex Kane beating Davey Boy Smith Jr. in the final stage of the Battle Riot match…

Dombrowski hosted the MLW Slaughterhouse control center segment. Dombrowski touted Akira vs. Rocky Romero in a title vs. title match as having just been signed (it was previously announced). Dombrowski hyped the other matches to wrap up the show…

Powell’s POV: I’d say this was a waste of 30 minutes, but it’s not like I sat through the replays of the Kane vs. Smith matches that’d I’d already seen. MLW was dealt a bad hand with Smith indicating on social media that he underwent emergency surgery on Wednesday. I believe that’s the same day that MLW released this episode on YouTube. I’m surprised they didn’t go back and add a crawler to list the new main event of Kane vs. Lawlor for Saturday, but there’s really nothing else they could have done. I can’t recommend watching this episode unless you really like Mance Warner humor or want to brush up on the history between Kane and Smith even though their match was called off. The rest of the episode is just hype for Slaughterhouse. Given the circumstances, I am going to skip my MLW Fusion audio review this week since this episode didn’t give me much to talk about. My audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) should return next week.