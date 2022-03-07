AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Wednesday’s AEW Revolution fallout show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-Sammy Guevara vs. Scorpio Sky for the TNT Championship.

-Leyla Hirsch vs. Thunder Rosa for a shot at the AEW Women’s Championship.

Powell’s POV: The winner of the TNT Title match will defend the title against Wardlow on the March 16 show in San Antonio, and the winner of the Hirsch vs. Rosa match will challenge Baker on on that same show. Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Estero, Florida at Hertz Arena, and AEW Rampage will be taped the same night. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Dynamite as the show airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members.

