WWE Smackdown analyst Pat McAfee tests positive for COVID-19

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown analyst Pat McAfee announced Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19. McAfee also stated that he is fully vaccinated, meaning he suffered a breakthrough case (read his social media statement below).

Powell’s POV: McAfee worked SummerSlam on Saturday night for WWE, so he was obviously in close contact with some WWE co-workers. WWE has yet to acknowledge McAfee’s recent tweet and so there’s no word yet as to who will replace him on commentary this week. More importantly, here’s wishing McAfee the best in his recovery and I sincerely hope that we’ll see him rocking out with King Nakamura and Rick Boogs again soon.