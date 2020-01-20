01/20 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: The Viking Raiders vs. Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy for the Raw Tag Titles, Andrade vs. Rey Mysterio in a ladder match for the U.S. Championship, Rusev and Liv Morgan vs. Bobby Lashley and Lana

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: The Viking Raiders vs. Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy for the Raw Tag Titles, Andrade vs. Rey Mysterio in a ladder match for the U.S. Championship, Rusev and Liv Morgan vs. Bobby Lashley and Lana, the brand’s final push for the Royal Rumble, and more (34:50)…
Click here to stream or download the January 20 WWE Raw audio review.
