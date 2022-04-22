WWE Raw preview: Randy Orton celebration, Becky Lynch returning, a title match, and an arm wrestling contest

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Bianca Belair vs. Sonya Deville for the Raw Women’s Championship

-Becky Lynch returns for the first time since WrestleMania 38

-Bobby Lashley vs. Omos in an arm wrestling challenge

-Randy Orton’s 20th anniversary in WWE celebration

Powell's POV: Raw will be live from Knoxville, Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena.