WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview (updated): Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre meet face to face on tonight’s Fox show, tag title tournament team replaced, five-way for a shot at the Intercontinental Title at WWE Clash at the Castle

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre meet face to face

-Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Sonya Deville and Natalya in a WWE Women’s Tag Team Title tournament first-round match

-Sheamus vs. Happy Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. Ricochet vs. Riddick Moss in a five-way for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle

-The Viking Raiders hold a viking funeral for New Day

Powell’s POV: WWE announced that the team of Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark had to withdraw from the tournament due to the storyline knee injury that Stark suffered during her match with Mandy Rose. Shawn Michaels released a video to make the announcement and also stated that Lyons was medically unavailable. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah beat Xia Li and Shotzi on last Friday’s show and will face the winners of tonight’s match in the semifinals of the tournament.

Smackdown will be live tonight from Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre. WWE is playing up the fact that this is the 1,200th edition of Smackdown. I have tonight off, so join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) either tonight or on Saturday.