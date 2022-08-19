08/19 Moore’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Eddie Edwards vs. Steve Maclin vs. Moose vs. Sami Callihan vs. Bandido vs. Rich Swann in an elimination match for a shot at the Impact World Championship at Bound For Glory, Mike Bailey vs. Chris Bey for the X Division Title, Kenny King vs. Heath

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Eddie Edwards vs. Steve Maclin vs. Moose vs. Sami Callihan vs. Bandido vs. Rich Swann in an elimination match for a shot at the Impact World Championship at Bound For Glory, Mike Bailey vs. Chris Bey for the X Division Title, Kenny King vs. Heath, and more (32:02)…

Click here for the August 19 Impact Wrestling audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.