8/18 Impact Wrestling TV results: Moore’s review of Eddie Edwards vs. Steve Maclin vs. Moose vs. Sami Callihan vs. Bandido vs. Rich Swann in an elimination match for a shot at the Impact World Championship at Bound For Glory, Mike Bailey vs. Chris Bey for the X Division Title, Kenny King vs. Heath

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Impact Wrestling TV

Taped in Chicago, Illinois at Cicero Stadium

Aired August 18, 2022 on AXS TV

Highlights aired from the Josh Alexander vs. Alex Shelley at last week’s Impact Plus Emgergence show…

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. Dave Penzer was the ring announcer. Hannifan opened the show plugging a movie that was sponsoring this week’s Impact show…

Crazzy Steve joined Hannifan and Rehwoldt on commentary for the opening match…

1. Black Taurus (w/Crazzy Steve) vs. Laredo Kid vs. Rey Horus vs. Trey Miguel. The three other opponents cleared Taurus to start the match. Kid hit Taurus with a suicide dive. Horus cleared Trey from the ring with a body scissors. Kid came back and hit Horus with two consecutive backbreakers. Kid hit Taurus with a nice huracanrana. Taurus came back at Kid with slingblades. Trey hit Taurus with a kick combo. Taurus no sold Taurus’s double stomp.

Taurus hit all three opponents with suplexes and tosses. Taurus blocked Horus’s huracanrana and power bombed him at ringside. Trey hit everyone at ringside with a dive. Kid and Trey traded right hands. Trey staggered Kid with a high kick and followed up with a brainbuster for a two count. Everyone took turns hitting signature moves on each other. Trey hit Taurus with a flip dive. Horus hit Trey and Taurus with a corkscrew moonsault at ringside.

Kid hit his three opponents with a tuck moonsault. Taurus hit Kid with a crucifix bomb. Horus hit Taurus with a Tornado DDT. Miguel hit Horus with a Cross Rhodes. Kid hit Miguel with a flip DDT. Taurus hit Kid with a reverse Big Ending for the victory.

Black Taurus defeated Laredo Kid, Rey Horus, and Trey Miguel via pinfall in 7:34.

John’s Thoughts: Good opening match. Impact hasn’t overdone the multi-man cruiserweight matches in recent months so this was a nice treat. While everyone got a chance to shine, from the get-go this was a good showcase for Black Taurus who came off as the powerhouse of the match.

Highlights aired from last week’s Killer Kelly vs. Tiffany Nieves match. The camera panned back to show Zicky Dice and Johnny Swinger watching the highlights. Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans showed up. Steelz berated Dice for being impressed by Killer Kelly. Killer Kelly shoewd up to confront Steelz. Steelz talked about how she’s scouting opponents. Kelly said if Steelz is keeping an eye on her, she’ll keep an eye ib Steelz too. Evans got in between Steelz and Kelly. Kelly said if Evans wants to get in the way, she’ll just remove Evans, either here, or in the ring later on…[c]

Tom Hannifan hyped upcoming Impact tapings and Impact Plus shows…

Josh Alexander and Rich Swann were chatting backstage. Alexander talked about how he wants to face Swann someday. Alexander said he had a lot of respect for Swann carrying the Impact flag when it mattered the most (during the time Impact and AEW had crossover). Alexanders said Swann will be champion again someday, but not while Alexander’s the champ. Vincent showed up to taunt Josh Alexander and Rich Swann. Vincent talked about how Honor No More survived Emergence and won a tag title shot. Vincent noted Eddie Edwards is going for a world title shot later in the show. Vincent said that Alexander should consider looking to have people help watch his back…

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt checked in from the commentary table. Hannifan hyped a 6 person elimination match involving Eddie Edwards, Moose, Maclin, Bandido, Rich Swann, and Sami Callihan to challenge Josh Alexander at Bound for Glory. The commentators then ran through upcoming segments…

Entrances for the next match took place. Footage from Emergence was shown where Heath hit Kenny King with yet another Zig Zag…

2. Kenny King (w/Vincent) vs. Heath. King retreated to ringside after taking a power slam from King. Vincent distracted Heath at ringside which allowed King to hit Heath with a corkscrew plancha.[c]

King dominated Heath with methodical offense. Heath got a window of opportunity after King missed a springboard legdrop. Heath hit King with cresent kicks and a neckbreaker for a two count. Vincent’s distraction backfire when King ran into Vincent, who was on the apron. Heath hit King with the Zig Zag for the victory.

Heath defeated Kenny King via pinfall in 3:25 of on-air time.

The whole Honor No More faction surrounded the ring after Heath’s win. Honor No More beat down Heath due to the numbers advantage. Bennett was about to hit Heath with a elbow, but Eddie stopped him and ordered PCO to lay out Heath. Eddie struggled to get PCO to follow his orders as PCO did his usual grunting. The commotion allowed Heath to hit Bennett with a Zig Zag and run off through the crowd. Hannifan closed the segment wondering if there’s friction in Honor No More…

John’s Thoughts: Welp, yet another loss for Honor No More as they continue to look hapless and bumbling. I’m confused at the approach to have them constantly getting punked out in their matches, with their interference consistently backfiring. As I point out weekly, Honor No More is suppressing so many potential main eventers (at least PCO sneaks out sometimes and is a successful babyface). The whole “Honor No More Hunter” storyline with Heath does nothing for me either.

Chris Sabin was trying to cheer up Kushida and Alex Shelley, pointing out that they gave their all even though they all lost their matches at Emergence. Sabin noted that they have a match against Violent By Design next week, and next week the numbers will be even because they have Alex Shelley back.

Shelley talked to Kushida and noted that Kushida is probably sick of having to fight against Violent By Design every week. Shelley hyped up Kushida as a tag partner and great wrestler. Shelley said that Chris Sabin is probably the most underrated pro wrestler in the industry. Shelley said this trio is better than a DeLorean and Machine Gun. Shelley said this team is a “Time Machine”. Hannifan hyped Time Machine vs. Violent By Design next week…

The Honor No More faction were shown moping around in the stair well. Taven, Bennett and Maria approached Scott D’Amore to demand their title shot again. D’Amore noted that “Dr. Ross” told him that Gallows is out for a few weeks, so Honor No More have to wait a bit. Maria said D’Amore is delaying the inevitable. Maria said she’s known Bullet Club for over 8 years and she wonders if D’Amore is showing them favoritism.

Maria said if Gallows can wrestle, then Karl Anderson should defend his title in a handicap match. D’Amore said Maria is trying to get unfair odds in favor of Honor No More again. D’Amore went back into his sarcastic mode. D’Amore booked Mike Bennett vs. Karl Anderson next week where if Anderson wins, Maria is banned from ringside in their upcoming tag title shot. D’Amore left with Honor No More continuing to look like dopes…

Entrances for the next match took place…

3. Savannah Evans (w/Tasha Steelz) vs. Killer Kelly. Kelly went for a sleeper early on, but Evans tossed Kelly off. Kelly showed a bit of a masochistic side by forcing Evans to choke her. Evans shoved Kelly in shock and then gave Kelly a spear in the corner. Kelly came back with forearms. Kelly caught Evans’ arms and gave her a headbutt. Kelly sent Evans into the ringpost. Kelly hit Evans with a basement shotgun dropkick for a two count.

Evans kept a low center of gravity to block a suplex. Evans came right back with a Big Boot. Evans folded Kelly with a German Suplex. Kelly rolled up Evans for a two count off a victory roll. Kelly put Evans in the Killer Clutch. Evans tried to roll to the ropes, but finally had to tap.

Killer Kelly defeated Savannah Evans via submission in 3:31.

Kelly held on to the hold until Evans passed out. Kelly crawled around to taunt Steelz as the lights tinted red…

John’s Thoughts: Another good showcase to Killer Kelly who continues to impress me with her Femme Fatale repackage. This match was more competitive than last week’s squash, but the competitiveness allowed for Kelly to show a bit of a masochistic side to her. It also looks like they aren’t going to replicate the Masha Slammovich formula of lining up squash matches as they’re already setting up a Killer Kelly vs. Tasha Steelz program.

Rosemary was berating Jessicka and Taya Valkyrie backstage, talking about how they aren’t on the same page and how that cost them the tag team titles. Taya said Jessicka tried to help, but she’s still a “baby”. Rosemary said Havok would have succeeded, but they have to make do with what they have at the moment, Jessicka. Rosemary said they have nothing to lose moving forward. Rosemary was optimistic in saying that they’ll regain the tag titles while also retraining Jessicka. Jessicka said they can start that plan next week because she got booked in her “debut” match next week. Taya was giddy with Jessicka. Rosemary calmed them down and told them to focus. Rosemary told Jessicka she’ll be successful as long as she listens to her…[c]

Highlights aired of Jordynne Grace’s successful title defense at Emergence against Mia Yim. After the match, Masha Slammovich showed up and handed Grace her usual calling card, which was an 8 x 10 photo of Grace with a red X on it…

Gia Miller interviewed Jordynne Grace about Masha Slammovich’s calling card. Grace said she’s a fighting champion and will defend the title against anyone. Grace said it looks like Masha is at the top of the list. Grace said that Mia Yim won her respect at Emergence. Impact Women’s Tag Team Champions, Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green showed up to taunt Grace. Mia Yim showed up to even the numbers. Yim challenged VXT to a title match. Purrazzo and Green refused and walked away…

Entrances for the X Division title match took place. Hannifan pointed out that Bailey has a long list of title defenses…

4. “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Chris Bey for the Impact X Division Championship. Bailey dominated the opening segment and hit Bey with a dropkick to send him to ringside. Bey hit Bailey with a jawbreaker and then gave Bailey a right hand at ringside. Bey blocked being tossed into the ringpost. Bey held on to the ropes and hit Bailey with One Final Beat for a two count. Bey slowed down the pace and worked on Bailey with methodical offense.

Bailey hit Bey with a running knee. Bailey hit Bey with an axe kick combo. Bailey took down Bey with rapid fire jump kicks. Bailey hit Bey with a PK and standing Ultima Weapon. Bey ducked a chambered kick and hit Bailey with Pay Dirt. Bailey dodged Bey and hit bey with a Triangle Moonsault. Bey hit Bailey with a disaster Kick and flip dive. Bey crotched Bailey on the top rope and hit a draping Bailey with a double stomp. Bailey avoided a dive, but Bey avoided a tornado kick. Bey hit Bailey with a sitout power bomb for a two count.

Bailey used a Tiger Feint Kick to trip Bey. Bailey got Bey to mat with a Taekwondo Kick combo. Bailey hit Bey with the Ultima Weapon for the victory.

Mike Bailey defeated Chris Bey via pinfall in 8:26 to retain the Impact X Division Championship.

John’s Thoughts: Another week, another great Mike Bailey match. Mike Bailey matches over the last few months have been a consistant highlight on the weekly Impact show. Mike Bailey is putting together a good resume in terms of being Impact’s weekly MVP with his consistancy. He’s tearing through opponents, but his opponents don’t look bad in defeat. Cool seeing Bey away from Bullet Club. The guy was doing good as a singles wrestler, but it seemed like his momentum was halted when he joined Bullet Club and became their fall guy in Impact.

This week’s Impact Plus Flashback Match of the week was Christian Cage vs. Ace Austin for the Impact World Championship from last year’s Victory Road show. Christian Cage won after hitting Ace with a Killswitch…

Bhupinder Gujjar confronted Impact Digital Media Champion Brian Myers backstage and threatened Myers that their feud is far from over…[c]

An ad aired for Victory Road…

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt checked in from ringside where they plugged Impact Plus. They advertised the following segments for next week: VXT vs. Yim and Grace for the Knockouts Tag Titles, Jessicka’s debut, and VBD vs. Time Machine. Hannifan noted that on the AXS New Japan show, they’ll be showing Alex Shelley vs. Kushida from a recent New Japan show in the US.

Entrances for the next match took place. Honor No More accompanied Eddie to the stage and then headed to the back. Sami Callihan got a televised entrance heading into break…[c]

The show cut back with Rich Swann dancing his way to the ring. Bandido, who was already in the ring, was also dancing to Rich Swann’s theme. Hannifan noted that wrestlers must tag in and only two wrestlers are legal at any given time. Rich Swann and Bandido started the match…

John’s Thoughts: I usually get annoyed at Rich Swann’s Lionel Richie routine because it holds him back, but I got a chuckle seeing Bandido really get into it.

5. Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan vs. Moose vs. Steve Maclin vs. Bandido vs. Rich Swann in an elimination match for a World Title Shot at Bound for Glory. Swann and Bandido started the match with a Code of Honor handshake. Bandido taunted Swann with a finger gun. Hannifan noted that Swann is a former Impact champion while Bandido is a former Ring of Honor Champion. Hannifan plugged the movie sponsor. Swann and Bandido had a stalemate for the opening stretch. Eddie tagged Bandido out.

Swann hit Eddie with dropkicks. Swann tagged in Sami. Hannifan noted that Swann is still owed a world title rematch after losing to Kenny Omega. Swann and Callihan took turns hitting Eddie with tandem moves. Swann hit Maclin and Eddie wtih a cannonball at ringside heading into break.[c]

Eddie slammed Swann to the mat and then aggressively tagged in Moose who worked on Swann. Hannifan noted the history between Moose and Edwards. Maclin and Moose traded quick tags to cut the ring in half on Swann. Hannifan noted that Maclin might be in line for a world title shot, especially after beating opponents like James Storm or Jay White. Callihan got the hot tag and dominated Maclin and Moose. Sami did hit thumbs up thing, which allowed Maclin to clock Sami with a right hand. Maclin sent Callihan into a spear by Moose for the elimination.

Moose eliminated Sami Callihan via pinfall in 7:29.

Maclin quickly rolled up Moose for the elimation.

Steve Maclin eliminated Moose via pinfall in 7:39.

Moose got in Maclin’s face for backstabbing him. Moose and Callihan brawled to the back. Bandido hit Maclin with a flip dive. Bandido hit Maclin with a rebound German Suplex for the elimination.[c]

Bandido eliminated Steve Maclin via pinfall in 8:34.

Swann and Bandido traded fatigued strikes. Rehwoldt noted that all three men left are former world champions. Eddie tagged in and took down Bandido with methodical strikes. Bandido hit Eddie with a uppercut and corkscrew crossbody. Eddie tagged in Swann. Bandido sent Eddie to ringside with a dropkick. Swann hit Bandido with forearms, but Bandido came back with a Spanish Fly for a two count. Bandido hit Swann with a pop up cutter for a two count.

Swann hit Bandido with a crosskick and Lethal Injection for a two count. Swann hit Bandido with a mule kick. Swann hit Bandido with a Phoenix Splash. Eddie tagged himself in and hit Bandido with a Boston Knee Party after tossing Swann aside. Eddie eliminated Bandido.

Eddie Edwards eliminated Bandido via pinfall in 12:50.

Eddie lifted Swann and hit him with shortarm chops. Eddie hit Swann with a shortarm lariat for a two count. Eddie hit Swann with a shoulder tackle for a two count. The crowd gave Eddie “Culero” (Spanish for Asshole? I believe?). Swann caught Eddie with a Frankensteiner. Swann hit Eddie wiht a kick combo. Swann hit Eddie with a running Mule Kick for a two count. Eddie hit Swann with a kendo stick when the ref wasn’t looking (he didn’t hear that standing next to it?). Eddie go the two count.

Swann reversed a power bomb into a huracanrana for a two count. Eddie reversed a Lethal Injection into a Blue Thunder Bomb. Eddie hit Swann with a Boston Knee Party for a nearfall. Eddie then hit Swann with a Die Hard Driver for the victory.

Eddie Edwards defeated Rich Swann via pinfall in 18:25 of total on-air time to earn a World Title Shot at Bound For Glory.

Honor No More ran out to celebrate with Eddie Edwards. Taven and King put Eddie on their shoulders. Hannifan closed the show hyping up Josh Alexander vs. Eddie Edwards at Bound For Glory…

John’s Thoughts: A really good elimination match that forwarded some stories while also having a nice finish. The first half of the match forwarded the feud involving Steve Maclin, Moose, and Sami Callihan. The match level then picked up when it was down to Bandido, Swann, and Edwards. The end of the match protected Bandido and Swann with Eddie using dirty tactics in both eliminations. Eddie Edwards continues to be pushed as the singular dominant member of Honor No More (PCO seems to be dominant when he’s doing his own things away from HNM). One side story that intrigues me is Impact is constantly bringing up that Rich Swann is owed a world title rematch after not getting his rematch against Kenny Omega. They’re obviously planting the seeds for some sort of program involving Swann. I just hope that it doesn’t lead to a throwaway match at an Impact Plus show and is more a setup for a prolonged program.

As much as I don’t like Honor No More as a unit, I think a Josh Alexander vs. Eddie Edwards feud has the potential to be a good one. What I don’t want to see is yet another pointless ten person tag (which I can see the face team being Time Machine, Heath, and Alexander). I’ve been waiting for a while to see what the “new” non-crazy Eddie can do and Josh Alexander has been on a tear himself. Overall, this week’s Impact Episode was no-nonsense and really entertaining. Impact week-to-week is establishing themselves as the “true alternative” to the big companies with logical booking and entertaining matches. If you want simple and effective pro wrestling week to week, check out this show.