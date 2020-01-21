Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, NWA Powerrr, NXT AEW Dynamite, and WWE Smackdown poll results, Maryse, Ivan Putski, Go Shiozaki, Alex Koslov, Arnold Skaaland, Sandy Barr

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with the first show from the Mexico City tapings. John Moore’s review of this show will be available on Wednesday morning along with my members’ exclusive audio review and Hit List.

-The AEW Dark online show is headlined by Jurassic Express vs. The Strong Hearts. The show will premiere tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET.

-The latest NWA Powerrr episode streams today at 5:05CT/6:05ET on the NWA’s YouTube and Facebook pages. Today’s show features Nick Aldis vs. Ricky Morton for the NWA Championship and final hype for Friday’s NWA Hard Times pay-per-view. My review will be available shortly after the show streams.

-The WWE Backstage studio talkshow airs on FS1 at 10CT/11ET. Becky Lynch is the advertised guest.

-Friday Night Smackdown on Fox finished with a C for the majority grade with 33 percent of the vote. B finished second with 31 percent of the vote. I gave the show another C+ grade.

-The NXT on USA Network show earned an A grade from 50 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 26 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

-The majority of Dot Net voters gave AEW Dynamite an A grade in our post show poll with 43 percent of the vote. B finished second with 31 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ivan Putski (Józef Bednarski) is 79.

-Go Shiozaki is 38.

-Maryse Mizanin is 37.

-Alex Koslov (Alex Sherman) is 36.

-The late Arnold Skaaland was born on January 21, 1925. He died on March 13, 2007 at age 82.

-The late Sandy Barr was born on January 21, 1938. He died on June 2, 2007 at age 69.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Ricky Starks on his NWA run, doing enhancement work for WWE, leaving NOLA due to Hurricane Katrina, the January 24 NWA Hard Times PPV on FITE.TV, his relationship with Nick Aldis, and much more...

