WWE Smackdown, NJPW Strong, and WWE 205 Live coverage, Shawn Daivari, Santos Escobar

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. The show is headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan for the WWE Universal Championship. If Bryan loses, he is banned from Smackdown. I am taking the evening off, so join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs tonight on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear Jake’s audio review after the show.

-NJPW Strong streams tonight on the New Japan World at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-Shawn Daivari (Dara Shawn Daivari) is 37.

-Santos Escobar El Hijo del Fantasma (Jorge Luis Alcantar Bolly) is 37.

-A very happy birthday to my mom (even though the odds are slim and none that she’s reading about pro wrestling).