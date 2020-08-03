What's happening...

Shane McMahon returning to WWE Raw tonight

August 3, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced that Shane McMahon will appear on tonight’s episode of Raw.

Powell’s POV: Vince McMahon continues to follow his usual pattern. When the ratings slip, he does a creative shakeup, brings back names from the past, and puts himself or his family members on television. The more things change, the more they stay the same. Join me for live coverage of Raw at 7CT/8ET.


Readers Comments (3)

  1. Tina Belcher August 3, 2020 @ 3:31 pm

    I’m getting tired of seeing the same old McMahons on TV when are we finally going to see Vince’s 100 year old mother and his incognito brother ROD?

    • Tim August 3, 2020 @ 5:22 pm

      He’s just waiting for the grandkids to get old enough. Then it’ll be another round of As The McMahon’s Turn.

  2. Tim August 3, 2020 @ 5:19 pm

    Shane McMahon returning to Raw = Tim not watching a single second of the show.

