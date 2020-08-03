Shane McMahon returning to WWE Raw tonight

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced that Shane McMahon will appear on tonight’s episode of Raw.

Powell’s POV: Vince McMahon continues to follow his usual pattern. When the ratings slip, he does a creative shakeup, brings back names from the past, and puts himself or his family members on television. The more things change, the more they stay the same. Join me for live coverage of Raw at 7CT/8ET.