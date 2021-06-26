What's happening...

Three more wrestlers added to the MLW Battle Riot match

June 26, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Saturday to announce the additions of Ross Von Erich, Marshall Von Erich, and Aramis to the Battle Riot match.

The Von Erichs and Aramis have been added to MLW’s Battle Riot on Saturday, July 10th in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena.

Limited tickets are available at: www.MLW2300.com.

Ross Von Erich: Returning from his second excursion to Japan to learn from the legendary Keiji “Great Muta” Muto, Ross Von Erich looks to showcase his new techniques in the most unpredictable and grueling matches in MLW.

Marshall Von Erich: Promising a reckoning is coming for Tom Lawlor and Team Filthy, Marshall looks to unleash the claw on all members of Team Filthy. The x-factor for the Von Erichs and Team Filthy: what condition will they be in coming out of their Bunkhouse Brawl earlier that night?

Aramis: A brilliant luchador, Aramis vows to thrive in the chaos that is the 40-wrestler match. Aramis will need to use his speed and aerial attacks to outlast his adversaries. Winning the Battle Riot would instantly fast-track Aramis to the top. Will the Azteca Underground luchador make the loudest statement one can make in their debut?

Find out July 10th as MLW presents the Battle Riot!

CARD

MAIN EVENT
40 wrestler Battle Riot with the following participants announced to date:
Alex Hammerstone
King Muertes
Mads Krügger
Richard Holliday
TJP
Myron Reed
Calvin Tankman
Gino Medina
Arez
Kevin Ku
Savio Vega
EJ Nduka
Lee Moriarty
Gringo Loco
Zenshi

Caribbean Heavyweight Championship
Richard Holliday (c) vs. King Muertes

Bunkhouse Brawl
Von Erichs vs. Team Filthy

Davey Richards vs. TJP

Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

ABOUT THE BATTLE RIOT
A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

Buy tickets at MLW2300.com.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

What does the winner get?
The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime!  It could be that night; it could be in 6 months – you just don’t know. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

Battle Riot participants and additional matches will be announced in the days ahead at MLW.com.

MLW kicks off its new season July 10 in Philadelphia where the league will welcome back fans to the historic 2300 Arena.

Buy tickets at MLW2300.com.
Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:
National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone • Ross & Marshall Von Erich • CONTRA Unit • Caribbean Champion Richard Holliday • Davey Richards • “Filthy” Tom Lawlor • Dominic Garrini • Kevin Ku • World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed • King Muertes • Cesar Duran • Konnan and more!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com.  Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.

MEET AND GREETS
There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities.  Additionally, there are limited VIP tickets available which includes early entry (5:30pm) featuring a special pre-show meet and greet with extended meet and greet privileges.

DAY OF EVENT INFO
The schedule for July 10 is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry
6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)
7:00 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE
2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.

Powell’s POV: We are looking for reports from this event. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

