Three more wrestlers added to the MLW Battle Riot match

The Von Erichs and Aramis have been added to MLW’s Battle Riot on Saturday, July 10th in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena. Limited tickets are available at: www.MLW2300.com. Ross Von Erich: Returning from his second excursion to Japan to learn from the legendary Keiji “Great Muta” Muto, Ross Von Erich looks to showcase his new techniques in the most unpredictable and grueling matches in MLW. Marshall Von Erich: Promising a reckoning is coming for Tom Lawlor and Team Filthy, Marshall looks to unleash the claw on all members of Team Filthy. The x-factor for the Von Erichs and Team Filthy: what condition will they be in coming out of their Bunkhouse Brawl earlier that night? Aramis: A brilliant luchador, Aramis vows to thrive in the chaos that is the 40-wrestler match. Aramis will need to use his speed and aerial attacks to outlast his adversaries. Winning the Battle Riot would instantly fast-track Aramis to the top. Will the Azteca Underground luchador make the loudest statement one can make in their debut? Find out July 10th as MLW presents the Battle Riot! CARD MAIN EVENT

40 wrestler Battle Riot with the following participants announced to date:

Alex Hammerstone

King Muertes

Mads Krügger

Richard Holliday

TJP

Myron Reed

Calvin Tankman

Gino Medina

Arez

Kevin Ku

Savio Vega

EJ Nduka

Lee Moriarty

Gringo Loco

Zenshi Caribbean Heavyweight Championship

Richard Holliday (c) vs. King Muertes Bunkhouse Brawl

Von Erichs vs. Team Filthy Davey Richards vs. TJP Plus more to be announced in the days ahead! ABOUT THE BATTLE RIOT

A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds. Buy tickets at MLW2300.com. There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications! Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope. Anything is possible in a Battle Riot! What does the winner get?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months – you just don’t know. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is! Battle Riot participants and additional matches will be announced in the days ahead at MLW.com. MLW kicks off its new season July 10 in Philadelphia where the league will welcome back fans to the historic 2300 Arena. Buy tickets at MLW2300.com.