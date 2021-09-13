New NXT Champion to be crowned on Tuesday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT announced through a William Regal online video that a new NXT Champion will be crowned on Tuesday’s show. The previously advertised four-way featuring Tommaso Ciampa vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. LA Knight vs. Pete Dunne will now be for the vacant championship.

Powell’s POV: Samoa Joe relinquished the championship due to injury. The four-way was previously billed as a No. 1 contenders match. Join John Moore for his live review of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.