What's happening...

AEW Rampage viewership for the show that featured Pac vs. Andrade El Idolo

September 13, 2021

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 670,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the previous week’s 696,000 viewership count. Rampage finished third in the 18-49 demographic in the cable ratings with a with a .27 rating, down from last week’s .31 in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: Rampage’s decline in the viewership and the key demo rating has to be disappointing for AEW. I wonder if this will encourage them to go with a deeper show that has some bigger matches and segments beyond the opening match, which has come off like the true main event segment.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (2)

  1. Joe September 13, 2021 @ 3:56 pm

    Jason, thank you and your staff for your unbiased reports and reporting. Sometimes I agree, sometimes I disagree. The other sites have been unbearable to read nowadays and have nothing but click bait articles.

    Reply
  2. Chris Johnson September 13, 2021 @ 5:49 pm

    I concur. There are so many articles that go with the trend.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.