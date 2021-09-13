AEW Rampage viewership for the show that featured Pac vs. Andrade El Idolo

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 670,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the previous week’s 696,000 viewership count. Rampage finished third in the 18-49 demographic in the cable ratings with a with a .27 rating, down from last week’s .31 in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: Rampage’s decline in the viewership and the key demo rating has to be disappointing for AEW. I wonder if this will encourage them to go with a deeper show that has some bigger matches and segments beyond the opening match, which has come off like the true main event segment.