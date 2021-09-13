What's happening...

WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for the MSG show featuring the return of Brock Lesnar

September 13, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.383 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number is up from the previous episode’s 2.220 million final viewership count (and up from the 2.217 million overnight number that was released on Saturday morning).

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown delivered a .65 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was first for the night against other broadcast network shows and up from the 0.62 rating that last week’s show delivered. The return of Lesnar combined with the hype of the MSG show being special played well for WWE.

