WWE Raw preview: The lineup for tonight’s Clash at the Castle fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Qualifiers for the Money in the Bank ladder matches begin

-Karrion Kross vs. Xavier Woods

-Carlito vs. Dragon Lee

Powell’s POV: CM Punk stated during the Clash at the Castle post show that he will not be at tonight’s show because he will be meeting with his doctors in hopes of receiving medical clearance. Raw will be held in Corpus Christi, Texas at American Bank Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.