WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for Friday’s Fox show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the next WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Logan Paul and LA Knight

-Carmelo Hayes attempts to qualify for the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match

-Additional qualifiers for the Money in the Bank ladder matches

Powell’s POV: Knight told Paul during last week’s show that he would see him in Chicago. CM Punk stated at the Clash at the Castle press conference that he would be meeting with doctors on Monday and hopes to appear on Smackdown to announce he’s medically cleared. Smackdown will be live on Friday in Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).