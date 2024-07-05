What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: WWE Tag Team Title match and more set for tonight’s Money in the Bank go-home show

July 5, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Grayson Waller and Austin Theory vs. “DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa for the WWE Tag Team Titles

-Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill vs. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell

-“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. “Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena, which will also play host to this weekend’s WWE Money in the Bank and NXT Heatwave. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

