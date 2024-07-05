Powell’s TNA Impact Hit List: Joe Hendry vs. Jake Something, and Mike Santana vs. Frankie Kazarian in qualifiers for the six-way TNA Title match at Slammiversary

CategoriesJASON POWELL VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Impact Hits

Joe Hendry vs. Jake Something in a qualifier for the six-way TNA Title match at Slammiversary: A strong main event match. Hendry is being showcased as a top babyface and he has had the live crowds with him at numerous tapings. It was no surprise to see him go over, but it was still a good back and forth match. The notoriously tough Philly crowd was pretty tame during this show, but they lived up to their reputation when they chanted “Something’s Missing” at Something. The truth hurts. Something is very good in the ring and is definitely someone who belongs in the upper mid-card mix, but he still doesn’t feel display a main event personality. Here’s hoping he finds that missing ingredient.

Frankie Kazarian vs. Mike Santana in a qualifier for the six-way TNA Title match at Slammiversary: A mildly surprising outcome with Kazarian getting the win with help from JDC (f/k/a Dirty Dango). I was hoping to see Santana qualify for the match and I still believe he is a future TNA Champion, but I’m fine with saving his title match for somewhere down the road in singles match.

Leon Slater vs. Trey Miguel: An enjoyable match while it lasted. A clean finish would have been nice, but the match ending due to NXT’s Charlie Dempsey attacking both men was certainly newsworthy. Here’s hoping that the NXT and TNA crossovers somehow leads to Wes Lee reuniting with Miguel and Zachary Wentz at some point.

Matt Hardy and Reby Hardy vs. Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards: A solid mixed tag match. The men carried the bulk of the match, but Reby and Alisha held up their end nicely.

TNA Impact Misses

Dani Luna vs. Jody Threat in a ten-minute challenge: This was framed as pro wrestling guru Lars Frederiksen’s idea to somehow make the Luna and Threat team better. You had to know it was going to a draw the moment they announced the ten minute challenge gimmick. The first half of the match was flat. They did manage to get the crowd invested in calling for five more minutes, so that’s a plus. The bonus time concluding with an attack by Masha Slamovich and Alisha Edwards sets up the obvious Knockouts Tag Team Title match. Unfortunately, none of this left me more interested in the Spitfire team or the upcoming title match.

PCO and Steph De Lander: The apparent supernatural revival of De Lander was a groaner and left me concerned that this is only going to get more ridiculous as it moves forward.