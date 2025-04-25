What's happening...

WWE Smackdown preview: TLC match set for the WrestleMania 41 fallout show

April 25, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. “The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. “DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa in a TLC match for the WWE Tag Team Titles

-Mystery wrestler reveal

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs on Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

