AEW Spring BreakThru and Playoff Palooza-themed shows returning

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The AEW Spring BreakThru edition of Dynamite will be held on Wednesday, April 15, in Kent, Washington. Collision’s Spring BreakThru episode will be taped the same night and will air on Thursday, April 16.

-AEW Collision’s Playoff Palooza show will air on Saturday, April 25, at 7:30CT/8:30ET on TNT. The show will be taped on April 22 in Portland, Oregon.

Powell’s POV: The shows were listed in the newly released HBO Max monthly schedule. The night change for the April 16 edition of Collision is officially due to TNT and TBS’s NHL playoffs coverage starting on April 18. Even if the playoffs didn’t start that night, I suspect the show would have changed nights to avoid running against night one of WrestleMania 42. H/T to F4WOnline.com.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)