AEW Collision rating: How did the Slam Dunk shows perform?

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 470,000 viewers for TNT, according to Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com. The show delivered a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

-Sunday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 616,000 viewers for TNT with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the ratings or viewership counts for AEW programming. The numbers were well above average for both nights, thanks to NCAA basketball tournament coverage serving as a lead-in on both nights. The previous Collision episode averaged 458,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating. The better comparison is for the 2025 Slam Dunk episodes, which also had NCAA basketball tournament coverage as a lead-in. The March 22, 2025, edition of AEW Collision on TNT delivered 554,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The March 23, 2025, episode averaged 584,000 viewers for TNT. Collision produced a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demo.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)