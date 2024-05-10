WWE Smackdown, NXT Level Up, AEW Collision and Rampage coverage, WWE weekend with KOTR and QOTR matches (reports needed), Tito Santana, William Regal

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. The show features King and Queen of the Ring tournament mathces. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s Smackdown audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday nights or Saturday mornings.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings.

-AEW Collision will be live on Saturday from Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena. The show airs on TBS at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available late Saturday night. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Rampage airs Saturday at 9CT/10ET (or immediately following AEW Collision) on TBS from Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena. The show was bumped from its usual time slot due to the network’s coverage of the NBA or NHL playoffs. Don Murphy’s review will be available late Saturday night.

-We are looking for reports from the WWE live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Chattanooga, Tennessee at McKenzie Arena on Saturday. No matches are listed on the venue website.

-WWE is in Macon, Georgia at Macon Centreplex Coliseum on Saturday with the following advertised matches: Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Championship, Kofi Kingston vs. Rey Mysterio in a King of the Ring first-round match, Shayna Baszler vs. Zelina Vega in a Queen of the Ring first-round match.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tito Santana (Merced Solis) is 71.

-William Regal (Darren Matthews) is 56.