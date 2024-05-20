Ivar’s replacement announced for Tuesday’s NXT television show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ivar has been officially pulled from the Triple Threat match that will determine the No. 1 contender to the NXT North American Championship. NXT announced that Ivar will be replaced by Joe Coffey in the match that will also feature Wes Lee and Josh Briggs.

Powell’s POV: Ivar suffered an undisclosed injury and was unable to work the Triple Threat match that was taped last week for Tuesday’s show. The winner of the Triple Threat will challenge Oba Femi for the NXT North American Championship at NXT Battleground on Sunday, June 9.