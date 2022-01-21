01/21 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Seth Rollins vs. The Usos in a non-title match with Royal Rumble ramifications, Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Naomi in a non-title match, Sheamus vs. Ricochet, Aliyah vs. Natalya, The Viking Raiders vs. Los Lotharios

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Seth Rollins vs. The Usos in a non-title match with Royal Rumble ramifications, Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Naomi in a non-title match, Sheamus vs. Ricochet, Aliyah vs. Natalya, The Viking Raiders vs. Los Lotharios, and more (23:42)…

Click here for the January 21 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

