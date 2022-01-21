WWE Smackdown on-site report: NXT wrestlers work a pre-show dark match, details on the six-man tag team dark main event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net reader Derik Zoo attended Friday’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown event in Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena and sent the following report.

-LA Knight beat Roderick Strong in the opening dark match.

After Smackdown went off the air, The Bloodline jumped Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens. Big E ran out to make the save. Big E issued a challenge for a six-man tag match. Roman Reigns said he was the one who made the decisions and said no match tonight. Owens called him a bitch and the match was on.

-Big E, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens beat Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso in the dark main event. Rollins won with a stomp on one of the Uso’s. Rollins wished Tennessee good luck in the NFL playoffs. A fun match.

