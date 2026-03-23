Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Davey Bang and August Matthews vs. Mat Fitchett & Davey Vega for the Freelance Tag Team Titles, The Lost Boys vs. Post Game for the CZW Tag Team Titles

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is far more good indy wrestling out there than I can possibly watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is that I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from all of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out ten matches from across five different recent indy shows.

Freelance Wrestling “Anarchy” in Chicago, Illinois, at Logan Square Auditorium, on February 27, 2026 (IWTV)

This ballroom is one of my favorite indy venues. It’s well-lit, and a crowd of 250 looks and sounds great.

Davey Bang and August Matthews (w/James Russo) vs. “Besties in the World” Mat Fitchett and Davey Vega for the Freelance Tag Team Titles. August and Fitchett opened, and Mat immediately tied him up on the mat. The Daveys fought each other, and Vega hit some armdrags and a senton for a nearfall at 5:00. Matthews and Fitchett fought into the crowd and looped the ring. In the ring, August hit a dropkick. Bang and Matthews stomped on Vega, keeping him grounded. Bang hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 9:00.

Vega dropped Bang’s head into August’s groin, but the champs kept Vega from tagging out. Mat finally got the hot tag at 11:00, and he cleared the ring. He hit a top-rope crossbody block on Matthews, then a running knee to Bang’s chest for a believable nearfall. This crowd was ready to explode for a title change! Fitchett and Matthews traded superkicks. Fitchett hit a Pele on August. Vega hit an Air Raid Crash on Matthews in the corner, then a neckbreaker over his knee, and suddenly, everyone was down. Bang and Matthews each applied a submission hold.

Fitchett hit a dive through the ropes onto Matthews. In the ring, Vega hit a German Suplex on Bang, and Fitchett hit a frog splash for a nearfall at 15:30, but the ref stopped counting to admonish Russo, who had hopped on the apron. Vega and Fitchett pulled Russo into the ring and tied him in the corner. Matthews hit a low blow on Fitchett; Bang immediately got an inside cradle on Mat for the cheap pin. The crowd was NOT happy with that outcome.

Davey Bang and August Matthews defeated “Besties in the World” Mat Fitchett and Davey Vega to retain the Freelance Tag Team Titles at 16:53.

Darin Corbin vs. Allie Katch vs. Bryan Keith vs. Trevor Outlaw vs. Alfonso Gonzalez to become No. 1 contender. This was the main event. Redhead Corbin is a Minnesota native and has been wrestling for more than two decades now; he actually beat Bryan Keith to win this belt. Outlaw and Gonzalez are regulars here. Outlaw and Corbin shoved each other at the bell. Keith hit a Mafia Kick on Outlaw! Katch and Gonzalez are babyfaces, and they attacked heel Corbin.

Katch hit the ropes to cause Corbin to fall on the top turnbuckle and be crotched in the corner at 2:00. She dropped Gonzalez head-first into Corbin’s groin. Outlaw tried a low blow uppercut on Katch, who completely no-sold it. So instead, he poked her in the eyes! Outlaw hit a belly-to-belly suplex on Gonzalez for a nearfall at 3:30. Keith hit a Mafia Kick on Outlaw, then stomped on him in the corner. Corbin beat up Alfonso and Allie on the floor. IN the ring, Keith and Corbin locked up. Outlaw hit a belly-to-belly suplex on Keith at 5:30.

Corbin and Outlaw — the only heels in this one — began working together! Corbin hit a neckbreaker on Keith. Bang hit the Ginger Snap (snapmare driver) on Keith for a nearfall at 7:30. Allie hit her running buttbumps, then rolling cannonballs, in opposite corners on each heel. She hit a double suplex on them for a nearfall. She hit a Michinoku Driver on Outlaw. Alfonso got in and hit a Side Effect on Katch at 9:00. Keith hit a running knee on Corbin.

Corbin went for a moonsault press, but all three guys parted ways, and he crashed stomach-first to the mat. Gonzalez hit a TKO stunner on Outlaw, but Sabin Gauge appeared and pulled the ref to the floor! Alfonso rolled to the floor and brawled with Sabin to the back! Corbin’s myrmidons jumped in the ring and attacked everyone! Katch and Keith began fighting Corbin and his goons. RJ Sawa accidentally hit Corbin! Katch and Keith took turns hitting forearm strikes on Outlaw.

Katch set up for a piledriver on Outlaw, but Frank the Clown struck her on the back with a chair! Bryan Keith snuck in behind Frank, and he hit the Emerald Tiger Driver on Frank! Outlaw hit a low blow on Keith! He then hit a Cross Rhodes swinging faceplant on Katch, dropping her face-first onto a folded chair to get the pin!

Trevor Outlaw defeated Allie Katch, Darin Corbin, Bryan Keith, and Alfonso Gonzalez at 14:19 to become No. 1 contender.

* Champion Devon Monroe confronted Outlaw on the entrance stage. They jawed as the show went off the air.

Combat Zone Wrestling “Blacklight 3” in Croydon, Pennsylvania, at the Neshiminy Creek Brewery, on February 28, 2026 (IWTV)

I’ve seen several shows from this brewery before. It has white walls, and the room is really narrow, so everyone is seated on opposite sides of the ring. I chose to watch the final two matches before the deathmatch main event.

Ryan Clancy vs. Griffin McCoy. Both guys have really been on a roll lately. McCoy is taller and is nearly always the heel. They shook hands, traded standing switches, and did some faster reversals on the mat, then had a standoff at 2:00. Clancy hit some punches in a corner. Griffin hit an enzuigiri in the corner at 4:30, and Clancy rolled to the floor. McCoy dove through the ropes onto Clancy. In the ring, Griffin planted his foot in Clancy’s throat and was in charge. Ryan fired up and hit a series of chops. McCoy applied an STF at 7:30, but Ryan reached the ropes.

Clancy began targeting the legs, and he applied a Figure Four at 10:00. He stomped on McCoy’s leg in the ropes and kept him grounded. Griffin hit a half-nelson suplex. They hit stereo clotheslines at 12:00 and were both down. McCoy hit a Northern Lights Suplex, then a backslide for a nearfall. McCoy went for a springboard move, but Clancy caught him with a Picture Perfect Dropkick at 13:30, and they were both down again. They traded chops on the apron.

Clancy hit a piledriver on the apron, but McCoy hit a Tombstone Piledriver on the floor at 15:30! Both men were down on the floor, and the ref was counting! Both leapt through the ropes just before the 10-count! McCoy hit a huracanrana, then a Cody-style Disaster Kick. They traded rollups, and Clancy hit another Picture Perfect Dropkick for the pin! That was really, really good. A commentator said that “may be one of the best matches ever seen” in CZW’s 27-year history.

Ryan Clancy defeated Griffin McCoy at 17: 34.

“The Lost Boys” Athan Promise and Miles Penn vs. “Post Game” Mike Walker and Vinny Talotta for the CZW Tag Team Titles. I’ve always liked what I’ve seen from the Post Game (thus why I picked out this match to watch!) I’ve seen Athan at least once (because I recall having never written that first name before!) Not sure if I’ve seen Penn. Walker opened against Athan, who looks like a really young Chad Gable (when I first met Gable when he was a teen!) They all started shoving each other, and the ref had to step in. The champs hit stereo hip-tosses at 1:30.

They fought to the floor. Again, it’s really narrow on two sides. In the ring, Walker hit a crossbody block on the taller, slender Miles and worked him over. Athan got a hot tag at 5:00, and he hit an enzuigiri on Walker, then a backbreaker over his knee. Miles hit a springboard crossbody block. Walker hit a chop block on Athan’s knee at 7:00 and targeted the left knee and ankle. Vinny applied a Stretch Muffler leg lock on Athan, and he got a nearfall. The PG kept Athan grounded. Miles got a hot tag at 10:00 and hit a flying clothesline on Walker.

Athan hit a Spinebuster on Walker, then an Exploder Suplex on Talotta. Miles hit a flip dive to the floor, but he landed hard on his back. He hit a top-rope moonsault on Walker for a nearfall. They did a Tower of Doom Spot from the corner at 12:00. Talotta hit a spear on Miles and threw Miles to the floor. Athan flipped Walker into Talotta and got a nearfall. Walker put Athan in a Figure Four at 14:00. Athan reversed it, but Walker was able to tag out to Talotta. The PG hit their team powerbomb for a nearfall, but Miles made the save.

Vinny and Miles traded chops. Athan hit a tornado DDT on Talotta. The champs hit stereo superkicks on Talotta. Athan hit a top-rope doublestomp to the chest for a pin at 17:00, but Walker had a foot on the ropes, and the ref waived off the pin! Vinny immediately hit Miles in the head with a title belt. Post Game hit the “Walk of Shame” (the team powerbomb) for the pin! New champs! The crowd was shocked!

Mike Walker and Vinny Talotta defeated Athan Promise and Miles Penn to win the CZW Tag Team Titles at 17:49.

Action Wrestling “Death Valley Days: Road Report” in Red Bank, Tennessee, on February 28, 2026 (IWTV)

This is the dark venue that looks like an underground bunker. The ring is pushed up against one wall. Lighting over the ring is always really good here. The crowd was maybe 80.

Darian Bengston vs. Ryan Mooney for the Action World Title. They actually opened the show with this one. Mat technician Bengston has appeared on ROH TV a few times now, including the recent taping in Jacksonville. Mooney crawled on the mat and stalked Bengston at the bell before they tied up. Darian applied a cravat. Mooney twisted the left wrist. Mooney hit a second-rope flying back elbow to the spine for a nearfall at 3:30.

Bengston hit a shoulder breaker over his knee and locked in a Cattle Mutilation, but Mooney escaped. Mooney hit a sunset flip that launched Bengston into the turnbuckles! Mooney hit a Falcon Arrow for a believable nearfall at 5:30! Bengston hit a Whisper In The Wind for a nearfall. Mooney hit a dropkick, then a Shadows Over Hell frog splash to the back for a nearfall. Mooney grapevined the leg in a Calf Crusher at 7:30. Bengston again applied his Cattle Mutilation, and Mooney submitted. A really strong opener.

Darian Bengston defeated Ryan Mooney to retain the Action Title at 8:23.

Tim Bosby (w/Dylan Hales) vs. Slim J. Again, Bosby (think Jason Jordan) has an amateur background, and I consider him a top-10 unsigned U.S.-based wrestler. Bosby has a significant height and weight advantage over two-decade veteran Slim J. They locked up and almost immediately, Slim J applied a cross-armbreaker. They bumped chests, and the size difference is incredible. Slim J charged at him but ricocheted off and fell to the mat. They fought to the floor, but Bosby slammed him back-first onto the apron at 2:00.

In the ring, Tim hit some European Uppercuts, and he was in charge. He hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall. He hit an Irish Whip at 4:00, and Slim J collapsed in pain. Slim J again applied a cross-armbreaker, but Bosby stood up, powerbombed him into the turnbuckles, then tossed him all the way across the ring! Such power! Slim J tried a huracanrana, but Bosby turned it into a backbreaker over his knee at 7:30. Slim J hit a huracanrana for a nearfall, and they were both down. Bosby caught Slim J coming off the ropes and hit two more backbreakers over his knee for a nearfall at 9:00.

Bosby has just dominated (as he should!) Bosby set up for an F5 but Slim J held on and rolled him up for a believable nearfall. Slim hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 10:30. Bosby nailed an F5 faceplant for a believable nearfall. Bosby swung him by the neck and applied a Dragon Sleeper on the mat, but Slim J’s arm didn’t fall a third time! Bosby hit a release German Suplex, but Slim J popped to his feet, ripped off his T-shirt, and unloaded a series of punches. Slim J hit a stunner and scored the pin! A really good match; that could be Bosby’s WWE tryout tape.

Slim J defeated Tim Bosby at 12:45.

Jameson Shook vs. Tank for the TWE Title. Tank is now in his late 50s and he looks like every scary, heavyset biker in every movie you’ve seen about motorcycle gangs. We got a “Both these guys!” chant at the bell. Red-headed Shook (think a younger Sami Zayn) is giving up a lot of size as they finally locked up. Tank hit some jab punches and loud chops in the corner. He choked Shook in the ropes. They traded punches. Tank hasn’t left his feet. He hit a series of headbutts that staggered Shook at 5:00.

Shook tried an Irish Whip, but Tank’s knee buckled, and he fell. The ref checked on him (this clearly isn’t a legit injury.) Shook helped him up, and the commentators spoke softly, but of course, Tank struck him and hit a clothesline for a nearfall. However, Shook got a small package rollup for the pin. Fine for what they were going for.

Jameson Shook defeated Tank to retain the TWE Title at 6:46.

New Outlaws Wrestling, “Chaos,” in Salaberry de Valleyfield, Quebec, Canada, on February 28, 2026, (IWTV) .

I’ve seen this venue before — it’s a former church that has been turned into a community center. (You can see the outline on the wall where a crucifix used to be.) The lights are on, and it’s easy to see. The ring was up against the stage (altar!), with the fans seated on the other three sides. The crowd was maybe 100. This city is in the southwest corner of the Montreal metro area.

Zak Patterson vs. Bobby Casale. Zak is the muscular young kid I’ve compared to Brian Cage for his mix of size and agility. Casale has a shootfighter background, so this one jumped out at me when I looked at the lineup. (Both of these youngsters would pass ‘the airport test.’) The commentators admitted they were unfamiliar with Casale. They immediately traded strikes, with Bobby hitting some punches to the ribs, then a stiff kick to the spine. I love this pace they have set at the bell. Bobby hit a clothesline and an Exploder Suplex for a nearfall at 1:00. Casale applied a cross-armbreaker on the mat, but Zak snapped Bobby’s throat on the ropes to escape.

Zak was now in charge, hitting a series of knee strikes to the spine. Zak hit a hard clothesline at 3:00 and choked Bobby in the ropes. Zak hit his impressive gutwrench suplex. Casale applied an ankle lock. Casale landed some roundhouse kicks to the chest and a pump kick, then a Spinebuster for a nearfall at 5:30. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees. Bobby hit a German Suplex, so Zak hit one. Bobby hit another one, and Casale applied a sleeper, and they fell to the mat.

Casale hit a series of Yes Kicks. Zak hit a low-bow uppercut and a Tombstone Piledriver for a nearfall at 9:00. (The commentators said the low blow was legal? Why???) Bobby hit a leaping knee. Zak hit a vicious, spinning Flatliner out of nowhere for the pin! He delivers that with some force! Really good action. I never doubted Zak was winning in his home promotion, but that was really good stuff.

Zak Patterson defeated Bobby Casale at 10:19.

“Fresh Air” Junior Ortiz and Macrae Martin vs. “The Shooter Boys” Anthony Vecchio and Aaron Ortiz. This was the final match before a death match main event, and it should be awesome. The Boys also clearly have amateur backgrounds. Benito opened against Vecchio. The commentators also haven’t seen them, but knew they came from Create A Pro and were trained by Brian Myers. Benito hit some armdrags. They traded huracanranas, and Benito hit a dropkick that sent Vecchio to the floor at 2:00 to regroup. Macrae and Ortiz tagged in. Martin has a significant size advantage as they locked up.

The commentators noted that Ortiz has “the Mr. Perfect look going on” with long, wet hair and in a singlet. (He has black hair, but the point works.) Ortiz tried a shoulder block, but Macrae didn’t budge. Macrae knocked him down with a shoulder tackle at 4:30, and Ortiz now bailed to regroup. In the ring, Benito hit a splash on Ortiz, and Macrae flipped Benito onto Ortiz at 6:00. Ortiz hit a dropkick on Benito for a nearfall at 8:00, and he shouted that “Canada sucks!” he tied up Benito on the mat. The Boys kept Benito in their corner. Junior hit a back suplex on Vecchio.

Macrae got a hot tag at 10:00 and hit a double dropkick, then a double Northern Lights Suplex. Such power! He hit a spinebuster on Ortiz for a believable nearfall. Ortiz hit a dive to the floor on Macrae. In the ring, Vecchio hit a brainbuster on Macrae for a nearfall. Junior got a hot tag at 12:30 and hit a springboard chop on Ortiz. FA hit a team Zig Zag for a nearfall. Vecchio hit a German Suplex on Macrae, but Martin popped up and hit a hard clothesline. Ortiz hit a piledriver on Benito for a nearfall at 14:00, and suddenly all four men were down!

Vecchio and Macrae got up and traded punches. Macrae went for his Spider Kick, but Ortiz grabbed him. Vecchio accidentally kicked Ortiz! Macrae nailed the Spider Kick on Vecchio. Vecchio hit a Poison Rana on Martin! Ortiz hit a double Northern Lights Suplex at 16:30. “I feel the upset coming!” a commentator said. Ortiz launched over the top rope and hit a stunner on Macrae on the stage/altar. In the ring, Vecchio hit a Styles Clash on Benito for a nearfall! This has been a top-notch tag match. Ortiz pushed Ortiz into Veccho. Macrae hit a stunner off the second rope. Fresh Air hit their team neckbreaker on Ortiz for the pin! WOW WOW WOW!

“Fresh Air” Macrae Martin and Junior Benito defeated “The Shooter Boys” Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Vecchio at 18:37.

After Dark Wrestling “Probable Cause” in La Salle, Ill., on March 6, 2026 (IWTV)

This is a dark, gray factory setting. Is this in a basement? It might be. I’ve seen just about everyone on this show from prior Dreamwave Wrestling shows, which also take place in this city (but in a much better venue!). The crowd was standing, and it was packed in there with maybe 150 fans. NO commentary. I opted to watch the second-to-last match, as I’m a big fan of Stephen Wolf.

* Stephen Wolf got on the mic and told 12 Gauge he was headed to 12 Gauge’s house later to go and “f— your mom.” That comment angered 12 Gauge, who dove through the ropes onto Wolf, and we’re underway!

Stephen Wolf vs. 12 Gauge. They immediately brawled. Wolf hit a dropkick at 1:30. (The cameraman must have the camera inside the ropes; it feels like we are really close!) Wolf hit an elbow drop for a nearfall. 12 Gauge hit a headbutt and a running knee to the side of the head, then a release German Suplex, but Wolf rotated and landed on his feet. 12 Gauge hit a Canadian Destroyer and a hard Stomp to the head for a nearfall at 5:00. Wolf hit a doublestomp to the chest and a discus clothesline. Wolf hit a pop-up stunner for the pin.

Stephen Wolf defeated 12 Gauge at 5:52.

Final Thoughts: There is just so much good action out there. But as I always note, watching all five of these shows in their entirety would take 12-15 hours. WOW, there was incredibly exciting action among these 10 matches. I’ll narrowly go with Fresh Air vs. Shooter Boys for best of these 10, just ahead of Griffin McCoy vs. Ryan Clancy. That big-man match between Zak Patterson and Bobby Casale was notably good. As much as I enjoyed Slim J vs. Tim Bosby, I can only give that one an honorable mention.

This indy roundup didn’t have the notable NXT or WWE ID names or ex-WWE names. (Probably the most familiar names were Bryan Keith and Slim J). That said, I could easily see many of these guys, such as Zak Patterson and Tim Bosby, in a major promotion very soon. Clancy seems a year away from joining Nick Wayne, Alec Price, and Jordan Oliver as an AEW roster member, too. Bengston has had multiple ROH matches, including a really good outing against Robbie Eagles a year ago. Shook is a rising star. There is a LOT to like here.