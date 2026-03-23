WWE announces “Kill Tony: WrestleMania” comedy event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Monday to announce the “Kill Tony: WrestleMania” comedy event for April 18 in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

March 23, 2026 – Renowned comedian Tony Hinchcliffe and WWE®, in partnership with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), today announced that KILL TONY: WrestleMania will take place at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 18 at 9pm PT, as part of WrestleMania 42 week in Las Vegas.

KILL TONY, known for its unpredictable format, rising comedic talents and no-holds-barred humor, will feature a mix of WWE Superstars and WWE Legends, established comedians and surprise celebrity guests, while blending rapid-fire standup sets from aspiring comedians with sharp and often brutal feedback from Hinchcliffe and his panel of guests.

KILL TONY: WrestleMania will begin after the conclusion of WrestleMania Saturday, allowing ample time for fans to get from Allegiant Stadium to Dolby Live. Tickets for KILL TONY: WrestleMania will go on sale starting Tuesday, March 24 at 1pm ET/10am PT via Ticketmaster.com. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting Ticketmaster.com starting today at 1pm ET/10am PT.

Additionally, a limited number of VIP upgrade meet-and-greet tickets will be made available, giving fans an exclusive opportunity to meet WWE Superstars prior to the event.

Powell’s POV: WWE cancelled the “Late Night with Tony Hinchcliffe” comedy show for SummerSlam weekend in August, 2025 due to poor ticket sales. I suspect that won’t be an issue this time around, given the popularity of the “Kill Tony” podcast and the show being held in Las Vegas.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)