Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Matt Riddle vs. Stallion Rogers, Steve Maclin vs. Matt Taven for the BRCW Title, Dani Luna vs. Amale, Ricky Sosa vs. Alex Zayne vs. Michael Oku

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is far more good indy wrestling out there than I can possibly watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is that I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows. I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out nine matches from across six different recent indy shows. I’ll point out that all of these shows in today’s roundup are available for free on YouTube.

Boca Raton Championship Wrestling “Birthday Bash” in Boca Raton, Florida, on March 1, 2026 (YouTube)

I’ve seen a few shows from here. This is a ballroom, and there are chandeliers hanging from the ceiling. It’s well-lit, and the crowd was maybe 200. This promotion uses a lot of guys who were in NXT a decade ago. On this show were Sean Maluta, Bull James, Madman Fulton, Cezar Bononi, and Noah Kekoa (f/k/a Kona Reeves). Matt Rehwoldt was on commentary.

Matt Riddle vs. Stallion Rogers. Again, Rogers was Curt Stallion in a short NXT run. A feeling-out process to open, and Rogers stalled in the corner. They got in a knucklelock. They fought to the floor, and Rogers pushed Matt’s head into the ring post at 3:30. Back in the ring, Rogers hit a knee drop for a nearfall, and he kept Riddle grounded. He hit a double stomp to the chest for a nearfall at 5:00. Matt fired up and hit a series of roundhouse kicks.

Riddle hit a Canadian Destroyer at 7:30, and they were both down. He hit a senton and a running penalty kick and was fired up. He hit a Go To Sleep knee strike and a German Suplex with a bridge for a nearfall. Matt hit an Orton-style DDT out of the ropes at 9:30, and he pounded the mat (a la Orton). However, Stallion hit a German Suplex, and they were both down. Riddle hit a Pele Kick and a pump kick.

Stallion hit a German Suplex, but Riddle immediately hit his own German Suplex, and they were both down at 11:30, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. They again fought to the floor. Riddle tossed him over the guardrail and onto a fan in the front row! Matt got back into the ring. Stallion got back to ringside, was about to get back in, but he turned and left! The ref was surprised but finished counting to 10! Riddle was livid; that’s not the way he wanted to win!

Matt Riddle defeated Curt Stallion via count-out at 13:21.

Steve Maclin vs. Matt Taven for the BRCW Title. This was the main event. Taven danced through the crowd and was followed by a man playing a saxophone! I’ve never seen that before! Maclin’s belt is teal, not black. Maclin rolled to the floor at the bell but got back in. They tied up, but Steve got frustrated and again rolled to the floor. Back in the ring, Taven applied a Boston Crab, and he switched to a Figure Four leg lock at 3:00, but Steve got to the ropes. On the floor, they traded chops.

They went over the guardrail and into the crowd. They looped the outer wall and by the merchandise tables. Maclin hit a uranage through a merch table at 6:00! They literally completed an entire loop of this large room and got back into the ring. Steve hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall. Taven hit a spin kick to the head, and they were both down at 10:00. Taven pointed at his sax man, who started playing, and that fired up Taven.

Taven hit some clotheslines and a twisting neckbreaker. Matt hit a Lionsault for a nearfall. Maclin hit a running knee to the chest and a Jarhead flying headbutt for a nearfall at 12:00. Steve tied him in the Tree of Woe and hit a spear to the exposed ribs for a nearfall. Taven accidentally superkicked the ref! Taven hit a Cody-style Disaster Kick, then Just The Tip Of The Knee strike for a visual pin, but we had no ref! The sax-man started again, playing Wham’s “Careless Whisper.” Steve grabbed the title belt and struck Taven in the head with it, and got the tainted pin. Fun match.

Steve Maclin defeated Matt Taven to retain the BRCW Title at 14:55.

* Maclin continued to beat up Taven after the bell, until Matt Riddle ran in and made the save. Riddle got on the mic and demanded a title shot!

Bodyzoi Wrestling “New Blood” in Frameries, Belgium, on February 28, 2026 (YouTube)

Frameries is located on the southern border with France. The venue is a dark, narrow, factory-like venue with gray walls, but it’s packed. There is only room for two rows of standing fans on two sides of the ring, while most of the fans were on opposite sides of the ring. The crowd was maybe 150, but it very well could be a sellout. There is French-only commentary.

Dani Luna vs. Amale. French star Amale was in NXT-UK; her gimmick is that she’s a fashionista/model. A lockup at the bell, and Luna easily backed her into a corner. They are about the same height, but Luna is visibly thicker and stronger, and she threw Amale to the mat. Amale hit a running headscissors takedown. Luna was in charge and kept Amale grounded.

Amale hit a clothesline that dropped Luna at 4:30, then a running Facewash Kick in the corner and a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall. Luna hit a standing powerbomb with a jackknife cover for a nearfall, then a clothesline for a nearfall. Amale rolled her up for the flash pin! Luna was shocked that just happened. The crowd was pleased that the French Hope won.

Amale defeated Dani Luna at 6:18.

Trent Seven vs. 1 Called Manders. This was the co-main event. They are roughly the same height and overall build. They charged at each other and hit shoulder blocks. They traded open-hand slaps to the face. Seven hit a bodyslam and a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall. Manders hit a bodyslam at 1:30, then an elbow drop, and Seven bailed to the floor to regroup. They traded chops on the floor. Manders rammed him back-first into the ring post, then hit an Oklahoma Stampede onto chairs in the front row, and Trent was down on the floor at 4:30.

Seven jumped back in before being counted out. Manders hit some chops, but it only fired up Trent, who hit his own chops, then a DDT for a nearfall at 7:00. Seven hit a bodyslam for a nearfall. Manders hit another Oklahoma Stamped for a nearfall, and they were both down at 9:00. Manders hit a German Suplex, so Seven hit a Dragon Suplex. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down. They got to their knees and traded forearm strikes. They got to their feet and traded chops. It’s worth reiterating how the European crowds are!

Seven hit a clothesline for a nearfall, then a jumping piledriver for a nearfall at 12:00. Seven snapped Manders’ fingers and hit a second-rope DDT, then another stiff clothesline for a nearfall. Manders hit another Oklahoma Stampede for a nearfall at 15:00, and a clothesline for a nearfall. Seven hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall. Manders hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall. This crowd was HOT. Seven finally hit a Burning Hammer for the pin. That was awesome.

Trent Seven defeated 1 Called Manders at 17:37.

Ricky Sosa vs. Alex Zayne vs. Michael Oku in a three-way. This was the main event. It’s worth reiterating that Sosa is 6’4″ and he towers over his opponents. They traded standing switches to open. Oku hit a second-rope missile dropkick on Sosa at 2:00. Oku hit an armdrag-and-headscissors takedown combo. Oku hit a rolling cannonball on Sosa, but Zayne hit a cannonball onto both of them. Sosa hit some quick armdrags on both, then a double dropkick at 4:00. Sosa repeatedly snapped Zayne’s arm over his shoulder, then he did the same to Oku.

Oku and Zayne took turns hitting stiff kicks to Sosa’s spine. Of course, those two started fighting each other when they tried getting a pin on Ricky. Sosa got up and hit some superkicks. He hit running European Uppercuts in opposite corners on each opponent. Oku hit a DDT on Zayne at 9:30, then one on Sosa. Oku put Zayne in a single-leg crab (his finisher!) Zayne hit an axe kick to the back of Sosa’s neck. Oku kicked Zayne off the apron to the floor. Zayne hit a flip dive to the floor on Oku at 12:00.

Sosa hit a dive over the top rope onto both opponents. In the ring, Sosa hit a corner fadeaway stunner on Oku for a nearfall. Zayne hit his jump-up huracanrana. In an awesome spot, Oku went for a frog splash, but Sosa hit a springboard stunner, and they both crashed onto Zayne at 15:00! Perfectly done! Everyone was down. They all got up and traded chops, and this exchange went on for a bit. Zayne hit an Eye of the Hurricane-style inverted DDT on Oku.

Oku hit a running knee and a top-rope Lionsault on Zayne, then a moonsault to the floor on Sosa. In the ring, Oku nailed a frog splash on Zayne. Zayne hit an enzuigiri on Sosa. Alex went for a springboard move, but Sosa caught him and hit his Blue Thunder Bomb for the pin. Two excellent matches to close out this show. They all hugged afterwards, and the crowd all did Sosa’s big celebration together.

Ricky Sosa defeated Alex Zayne and Michael Oku in a three-way at 19:47.

Rhodes Wrestling Association “The Rhodes Cup” in Leander, Texas, on March 8, 2026 (free on YouTube)

This aired live. This is their training center; it has plain walls but a really high ceiling. It’s so small that the crowd of 100 was all seated on one side of the ring. Lighting is decent.

Jimmy House vs. Timothy Thatcher. House is a short, muscular powerhouse; I’ve seen him here before. Thatcher was loudly booed in ring introductions. He immediately tied up House’s left arm, and they traded reversals on the mat. Thatcher twisted his left leg, then he switched to his left arm. The commentators mentioned that Thatcher is a coach for WWE. House applied an ankle lock at 6:00.

Thatcher escaped and applied a hammerlock on the mat. This has looked pretty authentic as these two have battled on the mat, not letting go of each other, not going to the ropes, etc. House hit a backbody drop. They got up and traded forearm strikes. House hit a flying forearm strike for a nearfall at 7:30. Thatcher countered with some European Uppercuts. House hit a fireman’s carry and got a pin!

Jimmy House defeated Timothy Thatcher at 8:40.

* Thatcher got on the mic and told the crowd that House recently had a WWE tryout. “You impressed then, and you impressed tonight,” Thatcher said. “I’m a messenger. My message is, Jimmy House, we would like you to join the WWE ID program.” The crowd went NUTS, and everyone jumped to their feet and celebrated! (If House knew, he hid it well!) House took the mic, but the crowd launched into a “You deserve it!” chant. House finally said, “Mr. Thatcher, I accept,” and they shook hands. He then thanked the crowd for being there for him.

Metroplex Wrestling “WRTW III” in Irving, Texas, at at the Southern Junction on March 7, 2026 (YouTube TV)

* To be clear, just this one match was loaded, not the entire show. The rumor is that Nikki Blackheart has signed with WWE, but that has not been confirmed. (Her Twitter/X page has pictures of her working out recently with Bayley.) The lighting here was okay. It is clear this video was shot by a fan in the second row; the camera didn’t move. Thus, it also didn’t have any commentary.

Nikki Blackheart vs Priscilla Kelly for the MPXW Title. Nikki is taller and visibly stronger. She knocked Kelly down with a shoulder tackle, then a dropkick for a one-count. Priscilla hit a shotgun dropkick into the corner and did a Bronco Buster at 1:30, then a running kick that sent Nikki to the floor. Nikki powerbombed her onto the ring frame. In the ring, she put Kelly in a full nelson on the mat, then hit a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall.

They traded forearm strikes, and Priscilla hit a jumping knee, then a clothesline for a nearfall at 5:00. Nikki hit a spinning sidewalk slam for a nearfall. She hit a vicious powerslam for a nearfall. They traded forearm strikes. Kelly hit a headbutt. It appeared they got a little lost on what they wanted to do, so Kelly tied her up on the mat. Kelly hit a running knee to the jaw and a swinging slam for the pin! The crowd was shocked by the title change.

Priscilla Kelly defeated Nikki Blackheart to win the MPXW Title at 8:41.

Primal Pro Wrestling “Conquest” in San Diego, California, at at the Primal Compound on March 1, 2026 (free on YouTube)

GCW has run at least two shows in this small training center and has used some of the Primal Pro talent on those shows. The lighting here is pretty good. It’s a narrow room, and the crowd was only maybe 50 to 75. I saw a memorable Masha Slamovich vs. Zara Zakher match from this venue, and I do believe it is why Zara got a WWE ID contract just months later. Zara’s contract ended last fall, and this was her first match back in action! I’m a big fan of her work, and I hope she sticks around.

Zara Zakher vs. Michael Hopkins. Hopkins came out first, and he made an open challenge to anyone in the back. He’s a Black man of average size. The crowd popped for Zara’s music — again, it had been half a year since she last wrestled! He tried a rollup almost immediately. She hit a flying shoulder tackle. She’s short, at maybe 5’3″. She hit a basement dropkick at 2:00 and some loud chops and got a rollup for a nearfall. She hit a Flatliner for a nearfall. Hopkins slammed her stomach-first and hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 3:30.

Hopkins dropped her with a punch, and that got some boos. He hit a bodyslam and an elbow drop for a nearfall, and he was in control. Zara hit a tornado DDT at 7:00, and they were both down, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. She hit an enzuigiri and a German Suplex, then a Shining Wizard for a believable nearfall. Hopkins hit a TKO Stunner for a nearfall at 9:00, and he was shocked she kicked out.

Zara hit a headscissors takedown and a discus punch. Hopkins hit his own spin kick for a nearfall at 10:30. She hit a twisting neckbreaker for a nearfall. She hit a Spinebuster and a jumping knee to the chin, then a leaping stunner for the pin! The crowd went nuts! “What a match!” a commentator shouted. “Ladies and gentlemen, I am speechless at the booth.”

Zara Zakher defeated Michael Hopkins at 13:31.

Fightt Pro Wrestling “Enter the Fightt, Round 4” in Gloucester City, New Jersey, on Feb. 28, 2026 (free on YouTube)

* I just watched a show from this venue a few weeks ago that featured a 27-man Rumble, and quite frankly, I hardly knew anyone on that show. I opted to check out a women’s match here.

Tiny Tinaily vs. Notorious Mimi vs. Ava Everett in a round-robin challenge. My first time seeing Tinaily. She has dark, curly hair with a passing resemblance to Willow Nightingale. To win, you have to get a pin on EACH opponent. There are no eliminations. Nice on-screen graphics with their names and a clock and hyphens to show they don’t have any pins yet. They battled at the bell. Mimi (formerly NXT’s Sloan Jacobs) mounted Tinaily and repeatedly punched her. Ava and Mimi shook hands, then both stomped on Tinaily! Mimi tried to get a pin; I think the commentator did a good job explaining why Ava didn’t try to break up the pin attempt.

Tinaily hit a double back suplex at 3:30! She hit a pumphandle suplex on Mimi, then one on Ava! Tinaily hit a double German Suplex, and everyone was down at 5:00. Mimi hit a spin kick on Ava! Ava superkicked Tinaily. Tinaily hit a Cradle Shock and pinned Ava at 6:33. However, Mimi immediately hit a Cargill-style implant facebuster for a pin at 6:44. Ava rolled up Mimi and got a pin at 7:00 even. Just like that, everyone has one pin! There was a three-way submission spot on the mat. Tiny hit a top-rope double crossbody block. She hit a German Suplex and pinned Mimi to win!

Tiny Tinaily defeated Notorious Mimi and Ava Everett at 9:01.

Final thoughts: A notable roundup, with some new WWE talent (Jimmy House, Nikki Blackheart) and some former WWE talent (Notorious Mimi, Zara Zakher) in action. Yes, I knew that House had received his WWE ID deal after that match, which is why I tuned in for that. Zakher is really good — she had already done tours of Japan before landing that WWE ID deal. I can only imagine how it affected her when she lost that deal. So, hopefully she’s back and continues going, because she’s quite the talent.

The Sosa three-way was by far the best match here, followed by the Manders-Seven match. If you only check out one of these shows, try that show from Belgium… even if you have to turn down the volume because of the French commentary. As always, I wish I could have watched all five shows in their entirety (not including the fan-cam of Nikki’s match), but that would have taken perhaps 12 hours.