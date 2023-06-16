Powell’s Impact Wrestling Hit List: Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Nick Aldis, Trinity Fatu, and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Trey Miguel, Kenny King, Sheldon Jean, Gisele Shaw, and Savannah Evans, Scott D’Amore can’t resist, Chris Bey and Ace Austin vs. Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus in a non-title match, Moose vs. Rich Swann, Dirty Dango

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Hits

Dirty Dango: Bad name aside, Dango’s heel run is off to an excellent start. Dango telling Gia Miller that he thought backstage interviewers were supposed to be hot was laugh out loud funny. And credit to her for the perfect response of simply looking into the camera in Jim Halpert style rather than oversell it. Dango went from being one of my least favorite acts in Impact when he was still milking the Fandango comedy gimmick dry to suddenly feeling like must see television following his heel reinvention.

Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin opening segment: This segment became needlessly bloated the longer it dragged on, but the initial portion with the new Impact World Champion and X Division Champion was really good. And it was perfectly logical for Nick Aldis and Trey Miguel make appearances, but then the segment became watered down with all of the other wrestlers who appeared to set up the ten-person mixed tag main event.

Rich Swann vs. Moose: A good television match and a nice win for Swann. Moose’s deal is reportedly up this month, so I suppose that explains why he’s been spinning his wheels. Here’s hoping that they have something good in mind for him if he ends up re-signing with the company. That said, it really feels like Moose has done everything there is to do in Impact, so a move to a new company might actually be beat for Moose and Impact.

Impact Tag Team Champions Chris Bey and Ace Austin vs. Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus in a non-title match: A nice showcase win for the tag team champions. There wasn’t any sense of mystery regarding the outcome because the Decay duo lost so frequently, but everyone worked hard and the champions looked strong. The only negative is that

Impact Wrestling Misses

Scott D’Amore: Dixie Carter couldn’t resist. Hell, even Joe Koff bit enough to make rare on-air appearances with Bully Ray in ROH. Bully is not a stupid man. Don’t hate the player, hate the game. It’s not like D’Amore hadn’t already put himself all over television before Bully Ray arrived. So I’m sure it didn’t take much arm twisting to get D’Amore to agree to return to the ring for a tag team match in his hometown at Slammiversary. And it might even turn out to be a lot of fun, but it’s hard not to roll your eyes at yet another pro wrestling power player who can’t resist the temptation of featuring themselves a television star.

Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Nick Aldis, Trinity Fatu, and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Trey Miguel, Kenny King, Sheldon Jean, Gisele Shaw, and Savannah Evans: The overstuffed opening segment set up the overstuffed main event. They could have gotten a couple of matches out of this rather than opt for the awkward mixed tag match. On the bright side, the post match angle with Aldis dropping the respectful routine and turning on Shelley was a necessary move heading into their Slammiversary match.