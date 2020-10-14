10/14 AEW Dynamite results: Barnett’s live review of the first anniversary show featuring Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer for the AEW Championship, Cody vs. Orange Cassidy for the TNT Title, Hikaru Shida vs. Big Swole for the AEW Women’s Title, FTR vs. Best Friends for the AEW Tag Titles

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 55)

Live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place

Aired October 14, 2020 on TNT

The show opened with the normal video and pyro. From there, JR, Excalibur, and Tony Shiavone joined from the broadcast booth. Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford were playing video games again. The Tag Team Championship match will start the show. Everyone was already in the ring. Justin Roberts performed introductions for Best Friends and FTR.

1. FTR vs. Best Friends for the AEW World Tag Team Championships: Wheeler and Chuck started the match. Cash landed a shoulder tackle and then tagged in Harwood. Chuck landed a couple of shoulder tackles on Harwood and then applied an arm twist. Trent tagged in and they landed a double team shoulder block. Trent then landed a kick to the back for a two count, before going back to Harwood’s right arm. Dax got to his feet and escaped, and then tagged in Cash. They took turns working over Trent, and kept him cut off on their portion of the ring.

Harwood landed a back elbow and a leg drop, and then he tagged Cash so they could double team a catapult into the second rope from underneath. Trent was then knocked off the apron with a spear from Wheeler, and then Harwood tagged to go work on him on the outside. Trent traded punches with Wheeler, and then made a break for a tag, but was cut off and pulled into a leg grapevine. Cash tagged in once again and applied a neck twist. Trent broke free again, but Dax tagged in and cut him off before he could make a tag.

Dax tossed Trent in the corner with an irish whip, and then landed a huge back suplex off the top. Both men were down, but Harwood tagged to Wheeler to prevent Trent from making a tag once again. Trent landed an enziguri to Wheeler, and finally made the hot tag to Chuck. He entered the match and took out both men, and sent them to the floor. He then landed a splash to the outside onto both men, and landed a Falcon Arrow on Harwood back in the ring for a near fall.

Tully swept Chuck’s leg as he landed a suplex near the ropes, but Chuck was able to kick out of the pinfall. FTR collided in the middle of the ring, and then Best Friends went to work on Wheeler. They hit a Sole Food/Half and Half combo, and then a running knee from Trent for another near fall. Harwood pulled Chuck off the apron to the floor to end the double team. Wheeler cut Trent down with a big lariat, and then tagged Harwood. FTR then landed an assisted powerbomb, followed by a Gory Special from Wheeler for a near fall.

Harwood then landed a suplex and covered again, but got just two. He then placed Trent on the top rope for another Harwood went for another back suplex from the top, but Trent turned it around into a splash for a near fall. Wheeler and Trent traded tornado DDT’s, and then Harwood landed one of his own for another close near fall. Best Friends managed to pull off Strong Zero on Harwood a moment later, but Wheeler was able to make the save. Wheeler landed a brainbuster on Chuck on the outside. Trent then sent him into the spectators with a dropkick, and gave pursuit. Trent went for a spear, but Wheeler moved and he crashed through the arcade cabinet.

Back in the ring, Harwood tried to throw Trent with an Irish Whip, but he just fell to the mat. They set up for Goodnight Express, but Trent busted it up. Trent then tagged into the match and traded chops with Harwood. Wheeler tried to hit Chuck with the belt, but he avoided it. They had a clumsy spot near the ropes where the ref was pushed out of position, and then clocked Chuck with the belt for the roll up win.

FTR defeated Best Friends at 16:44

After the match, FTR celebrated and Best Friends looked exhausted and bummed out in the ring. Miro then ran out with Penelope Ford and beat down both men. Schiavone said it was payback for their arcade cabinet. Miro and Sabian are having a match next…[c]

My Take: That was a fine match, but it didn’t reach the level of the best AEW Tag Matches. The Arcade Cabinet spot, and the somewhat disappointing finish took away from what had been a fun match up until that point. Miro’s character remains very underwhelming.

2. Miro and Kip Sabian vs. Sean Maluta and Lee Johnson: Miro kicked the shit out of both guys for a couple of minutes. He slammed both guys around outside and into the barricade. He tagged in Sabian to land a top rope splash. He immediately tagged Miro back in to apply the Camel Clutch to Sean Maluta for the tap out victory.

Miro and Kip Sabian defeated Sean Maluta and Lee Johnson at 2:26

Sabian went on a rant after the match about how “they” had gone too far by destroying “Alan” his arcade machine. Miro said they should destroy everyone for what had happened. Backstage, Lance Archer was shown beating down Jon Moxley in a hallway before refs separated them. The announce team said the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament begins next week…[c]

My Take: Miro and Sabian were unreasonably angry about an Arcade machine they placed near a wrestling ring. I like the beatdown by Archer backstage. He’s a monster, but he’s willing to go after an unfair advantage.

MJF made his way out with Wardlow. The crowd booed, and MJF said they were all envious of him. He said he had accomplished more in a year than they had in their entire lives. He told them to take that hatred and strap in, because he planned to stay on top. MJF said he was there to bring out someone he looked up to, and had stayed on top of the wrestling business for 30 years. Enter Chris Jericho, with the inner circle. MJF pointed out that Sami had a jacket, but it was about 100 sizes too big after Jericho made him put it on.

MJF pointed out Jericho’s abs, and complimented his hair and arms. He and Jericho went back and forth about touching his hair, and Jericho gave him permission. MJF said it was smooth as a baby’s bottom, and Jericho told him to cut the shit. He said Max had promised an earth shaking announcement, and wanted him to come out with him. He said they were the highest minute to minute draws in AEW, and called him the Demo God. MJF then called himself the ratings ruler, and Jericho said it sucked.

MJF lamented that despite being the biggest stars in AEW, they had never gotten physical in the squared circle. He then started in on a metaphor about Animal Planet, but Jericho cut him off and said he hated Animal Planet. MJF soldered on and said people don’t tune in to see Piranhas eat each other. He called them predators, and then brought up the possibility of working together. Max comedically fought through getting the words out to ask to join the Inner Circle.

Jericho reiterated the question in his own silly way. Santana piped up and said he understood that MJF was living out a fantasy by jerking Jericho’s chain, but they didn’t want him in the inner circle. Jericho told him they needed to think about it, and then they did another elaborate comedy bit before agreeing on a steak dinner next week on dynamite.

Elsewhere, Tony Schiavone was shown with Britt Baker getting a spa treatment. She said she was going to return and be the baddest bitch in AEW, and then they tormented Tony with a waxing and facial. They then had an argument about Tony not being there for her first match back, but she said she’ll be back next week and he better be there.

In the ring, Orange Cassidy made his entrance…[c]

My Take: The Jericho and MJF segment was funny at times, but a bit too cute for my taste. I think it would have played better in an arena full of hyped up AEW fans, but it ended up being a bit too quiet in the arena for this. Britt Baker and Tony’s segment was a brief and silly fish out of water moment for Tony.



