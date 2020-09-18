WWE 205 Live preview: Ariya Daivari’s $10,000 challenge, one additional match advertised

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE 205 Live television show.

-Tony Nese vs. Danny Burch.

-Ariya Daivari gives three cruiserweights a chance to wrestle him for $10,000 in a Daivari Dinero’s Division match.

Powell’s POV: Daviari released a promo video (watch below) in which he said he would pay $10,000 if one of his three cruiserweight opponents can defeat him. 205 Live streams tonight on WWE Network at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s review will be available on Saturday, and his first Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review will also be available on Saturday.

.@AriyaDaivariWWE is in a giving mood tonight and he promises to introduce the “Daivari Dinero Division!” What could this mean for #205Live?! pic.twitter.com/GzovxXq4wu — 205 Live (@WWE205Live) September 18, 2020



