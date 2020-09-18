9/18 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Barnett’s review of Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Sheamus and King Corbin in a Samoan Street Fight, Sasha Banks returns, Sami Zayn vs. AJ Styles, Nikki Cross on A Moment of Bliss

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown

Live from in Orlando, Florida at Amway Center

Aired September 18, 2020 on Fox

The show opened with Michael Cole and Corey Graves on commentary. They rattled off sponsors and then went immediately to the Dirt Sheet with Miz and Morrison.

Morrison and Miz introduced themselves, and called themselves the greatest tag team of the 21st Century. They said they would uncover the biggest stories in WWE, and would expose Bayley’s motivation to attack Sasha Banks. They would also uncover why WWE tried to erase Sami Zayn’s Intercontinental Championship reign, and Samoan family secrets. They then threw to a video package of Miz unveiling Mandy Rose’s trade to Raw.

Miz said some people have accused him of playing mind games, and using his influence to break up Mandy and Otis. He claimed that he was trying to help Otis, because he understands the pressure of carrying the briefcase. Miz said Otis can now focus on the opportunities in front of him for cashing in his briefcase, and he had removed the only obstacle that was in his path. He then said if what he’s hearing is true, Mandy is already over it. Morrison said the guys on Raw want to do a lot more than smell that rose. He then said she and Ziggler had dated previously, but Miz said they were just doing some Netflix and Chill.

Otis ran out and assaulted Miz and Morrison. Tucker offered some assistance and kept Miz from escaping through the seats to the crowd. Miz then did his worm elbow drop on Miz, followed by a Vader Bomb from the second rope. He ten celebrated for a bit, but after Miz got up, Otis pulled off his jacket and pants, revealing Miz in white briefs. Morrison took off his jacket and covered up Miz as they ran to the back…[c]

My Take: Miz and Morrison were gross here, and didn’t really portray the Raw locker room in a positive light either. I’m surprised WWE wasn’t more aggressive with the crowd noise for both the insults and the beating Otis put on Miz and Morrison.