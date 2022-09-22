Impact Wrestling coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Ole Anderson, Nick Gage, Luther Reigns, Americo Rocca, Super Delfin, Bob Sapp, Big Boss Man, Johnny Valentine, Doug Somers, Mike Graham

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features “Aussie Open” Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis vs. “Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as our my Impact Hit Lists and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 50 percent of the vote. A and F finished tied for second with 22 percent. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote B grade from 39 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 28 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ole Anderson (Alan Rogowski) is 80.

-Americo Rocca (Javier Padilla) is 70.

-Super Delfin (Hiroto Wakita) is 55.

-Luther Reigns (Matt Wiese) is 51.

-Bob Sapp is 49.

-Nick Gage (Nicholas Wilson) is 42.

-The late Johnny Valentine (John Wisniski) was born on September 22, 1928. He died on April 24, 2001.

-The late Mike Graham (Michael Gossett) was born on September 22, 1951. He took his own life at age 61 on October 19, 2012.

-The late Doug Somers (Douglas Somerson) was born on September 22, 1951. He died at age 65 on May 16, 2017.

-Big Boss Man (Ray Traylor, Jr.) died of a heart attack at age 41 on September 22, 2004.