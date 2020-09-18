AEW Dark preview: Eleven matches announced for Tuesday’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for Tuesday’s AEW Dark online series.

-The Butcher & The Blade vs. Calvin Stewart and Puf.

-Billy and Austin Gunn vs. M’Badu and Cruz.

-Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela vs. Kevin Blackwood and Daniel Garcia.

-Evil Uno and Stu Grayson vs. Rembrandt Lewis and Fuego Del Sol.

-Will Hobbs vs. Serpentico.

-Ben Carter vs. Lee Johnson.

-Sereena Deeb vs. KiLynn King.

-Eddie Kingston vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

-Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix vs. Donte Smiley and Maxx Stardom.

-The Dark Order’s 5 and 10 vs. Ryzin and Xander Gold.

-Ricky Starks vs. Christopher Daniels.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.