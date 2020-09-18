AEW Dark preview: Eleven matches announced for Tuesday’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for Tuesday’s AEW Dark online series.
-The Butcher & The Blade vs. Calvin Stewart and Puf.
-Billy and Austin Gunn vs. M’Badu and Cruz.
-Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela vs. Kevin Blackwood and Daniel Garcia.
-Evil Uno and Stu Grayson vs. Rembrandt Lewis and Fuego Del Sol.
-Will Hobbs vs. Serpentico.
-Ben Carter vs. Lee Johnson.
-Sereena Deeb vs. KiLynn King.
-Eddie Kingston vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
-Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix vs. Donte Smiley and Maxx Stardom.
-The Dark Order’s 5 and 10 vs. Ryzin and Xander Gold.
-Ricky Starks vs. Christopher Daniels.
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.
