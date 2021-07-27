NXT TV preview: The spoiler-free lineup for tonight’s Syfy show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are were taped on Wednesday for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan.

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Josh Briggs in an NXT Breakout Tournament first round match.

-Franky Monet and Jessi Kamea vs. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter.

-Hit Row vs. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel.

-Adam Cole vs. Bronson Reed.

Powell’s POV: Tonight’s show and the August 3 edition of NXT were taped on Wednesday in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. Both shows will air on Syfy due to USA Network covering the Tokyo Olympics. NXT will also feature the follow-up to the Karrion Kross, Samoa Joe, and William Regal angle from the previous episode. Join John Moore for his weekly live review of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET and his same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members.