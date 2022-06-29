6/29 AEW Dynamite results: Powell’s live review of Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta, Santana, and Ortiz vs. Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker in a Blood & Guts match, Jade Cargill vs. Leila Grey for the TBS Title, Orange Cassidy vs. Ethan Page

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 143)

Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

Aired live June 29, 2022 on TBS

[Hour One] The Dynamite opening aired and was followed by pyro on the stage. The broadcast team of Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Taz checked in and ran through the lineup. Excalibur said Jim Ross would join them for the Blood & Guts match…

Ring entrances for the opening match took place. Justin Roberts was the ring announcer. Orange Cassidy came out with Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor and had new entrance music. Lambert spoke as he accompanied Page to the ring and mocked Cassidy’s size. He also told the referee to tell the Best Friends to go backstage. The crowd chanted “Shut the f— up.” The referee complied by sending Beretta and Taylor to the back…

1. Orange Cassidy vs. Ethan Page (w/Dan Lambert). Cassidy put his hands in his pockets to start. Page threw him down and then walked over him. Cassidy popped right up and kept his hands in his pockets while he dropkicked Page.

A short time later, Page suplexed Cassidy and then posed for the camera. Cassidy showed signs of life, but Page booted him him to the floor. Lambert, who had a bottle of orange juice, stood over Cassidy and mocked him with light kicks heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Page went for his Ego’s Edge finisher, but Cassidy countered into a huracanrana. Cassidy went to the ropes. Page faked a knee injury to get the referee’s attention while Lambert grabbed Cassidy’s foot to slow him down. Page powerslammed Cassidy and covered him for a near fall.

Cassidy came back with a Stun Dog Millionaire. Page stuffed a bodyslam, but Cassidy put him down with a DDT for a near fall. Cassidy fired up and raised his fist in the air. Lambert climbed onto the apron. Cassidy walked over and tapped him lightly several times.

Cassidy teased punching Lambert, but took his bottle of orange juice and took a swig. Cassidy ended up spitting the juice at Lambert. Cassidy hit Page with an Orange Punch and then bodyslammed him and pinned him.

Orange Cassidy defeated Ethan Page in 11:00.

After the match, Beretta and Taylor came out and did the thumbs up bit with Cassidy…

Powell’s POV: An entertaining match to start the show. I didn’t expect him to win here, but it is sad that the talented Page isn’t positioned in a more meaningful role.

Excalibur hyped AEW's daily fantasy sports partner and then an ad aired for their contest…

Christian Cage was interviewed on the stage by Tony Schiavone. Cage had great heat and got an “asshole” chant. Cage said he was asked by upper management to apologize for his insensitive comments about Jungle Boy’s father. Cage said he’s never apologized for anything during his career.

Cage said he’s sorry that Jungle Boy’s entire family isn’t dead, aside from his mother. Cage said the only thing Detroit has going for it is that it’s close to Canada. He pointed out that he was dressed in street clothes even though he requested a match. Cage said he didn’t request the match for himself. Luchasaurus made his entrance wearing all black gear and headed to the ring with cage…

2. Luchasaurus (w/Christian Cage) vs. Serpentico. Serpentico acted fearful of Luchasaurus. Excalibur said Jungle Boy was at home recuperating. Luchasaurus dominated Serpentico and used Jungle Boy’s Snare Trap finisher…

Luchasaurus defeated Serpentico in 0:55.

After the match, Cage had Luchasaurus dish out more punishment by chokeslamming Serpentico at ringside…

Powell’s POV: Cage went from feeling like an odd replacement for Marko Stunt to becoming one of the most entertaining acts in AEW with a heel turn and some mic work.

Schiavone hosted a backstage segment with Scorpio Sky and Wardlow, who had a no-contact agreement. Sky called for a street fight for the TNT Championship next week…

3. Danhausen and “FTR” Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood vs. Max Caster, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn (w/Anthony Bowens, Billy Gunn). Caster rapped before the match. FTR were billed as mystery partners and the broadcast team wondered how Danhausen was able to recruit them. They cut to an early PIP break. [C]

Danhausen was worked over throughout the break. Danhausen tagged out and then FTR destroyed the Gunns with multiple suplexes. There was an awkward spot where Austin went for a clunky neckbreaker on Harwood, who was slow to get up.

Harwood tagged Danhausen, who hit Austin with a big boot and then set up for the GTS. Billy tried to run in and was stopped by the referee. Meanwhile, Bowens stood up from his wheelchair and entered the ring with a crutch. Bowens accidentally hit Austin with the crutch and then Danhausen pinned Austin.

Danhausen and “FTR” Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood beat Max Caster, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn in 9:35.

Bowens was apologetic to the Gunn Club afterward, but Austin shoved him. Billy tried to make peace and ended up shoving Austin to the mat. Austin and Colten left the ring while Billy remained with The Acclaimed…

Powell’s POV: The Gunns had a rough outing, but fortunately Harwood seemed fine afterward. Can we please get back to FTR working traditional tag team matches? They are arguably the best team in the world and they seem to be working everything other than traditional tag team matches lately. Meanwhile, if Bowens is healthy, here’s hoping The Acclaimed will get a significant babyface push given how over they continue to be with live crowds.

A taped segment aired with Sonjay Dutt, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh talking about the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on July 23. They called for Samoa Joe to sign a contract to put the ROH TV Title on the line against Lethal…

4. Jade Cargill (w/Kiera Hogan, Stokely Hathaway) vs. Leila Grey for the TBS Championship. Grey’s entrance was not televised. Cargill dominated the match and performed Jaded before getting the three count.

Jade Cargill defeated Leila Grey in 1:55 to retain the TBS Championship.

After the match, Hathaway was about to speak when Cargill ripped the mic away from him. Cargill said she’s tired of the fans and people in the back pissing and moaning. She told Hathaway to get her some real competition next time.

Hathaway said Cargill is fired up and he knows why. Hathaway said Cargill issued an open challenge and someone who doesn’t work for the company accepted. Hathaway said Athena and Kris Statlander are not overlooked, they are just lazy.

Athena and Statlander ran out and were getting the better of Cargill and Hogan. Hathaway spoke to Grey at ringside and then she climbed on the apron and shoved Athena to the mat. Cargill shoved Grey out of the way and then put the boots to Statlander. Grey offered a handshake to Hathaway, but Cargill shoved her hand away and left the ring…

Powell’s POV: Just a quick showcase match for Cargill. I guess now we wait to see if Grey becomes the newest Baddie or if Cargill blowing her off is permanent.

A video package hyped AEW’s return to Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York on September 21… [C]

“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson sat backstage on a couch with the AEW Tag Titles. They spoke about how their friends were injured and they don’t have anyone in the back who relates to them. They boasted about becoming the first two-time AEW Tag Champions. Matt said he heard that Yoshi-Hashi and Hirooki Goto wanted a shot at their titles. He said they would meet in a non-title match on Friday’s AEW Rampage…

Excalibur and Taz spoke and then introduced Jim Ross, who joined them on commentary. Meanwhile, Excalibur hyped the following matches for Friday’s AEW Rampage: AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. Yoshi-Hashi and Hirooki Goto in a non-title match, Nyla Rose vs. Toni Storm, and “The Royal Rampage” with twenty wrestlers competing for the first shot at Jon Moxley’s Interim AEW World Championship…

Powell’s POV: So we’re getting WarGames tonight and potentially a 20-man Royal Rumble on Friday? They didn’t really explain the rules of the Rampage Rumble so I’m not sure. It appears to be a two-ring battle royal because the graphic showed both rings (the show will be taped later tonight).

The Blood & Guts cage lowered around the two rings and then the broadcast team set up a video package on the match. The video featured Dean Malenko, Ruby Soho, and Excalibur talking about the Blood & Guts match…

[Hour Two] Excalibur read through the match rules while a graphic displayed them on the screen…

Entrances for the main event took place. The Jericho Appreciation Society came out fist dressed in all red gear with red hats while Fozzy’s “Judas” played… [C] The babyface team made their entrances coming out of the break with William Regal, who joined the broadcast team…

5. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta, Santana, and Ortiz vs. “Jericho Appreciation Society” Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Sammy Guevara (w/Tay Conti) in a Blood & Guts match. Castagnoli and Guevara started the match. They met in between the rings and Guevara appeared to trip while going for a move. A loud “F— you, Sammy” chant broke out at one point while the broadcast team explained that he was trying to run the clock out until his team received the man advantage. Guevara kissed Conti through the cage. Castagnoli started The Swing.

The third entrant was Daniel Garcia, who broke up The Swing as they cut to a PIP break. [C] The heel duo doubled up up on Castagnoli, who eventually came back by simultaneously suplexing both men. Guevera and Garcia quickly regained offensive control.

The fourth entrant was Wheeler Yuta coming out of the break. Yuta performed a series of German suplexes on both opponents.