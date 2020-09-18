ROH Wrestling TV preview: The Pure Title tournament continues

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for this weekend’s edition of the Ring of Honor Wrestling television show.

-Rocky Romero vs. David Finlay in a Pure Title tournament A-Block match.

-Delirious vs. Matt Sydal in a Pure Title tournament B-Block match.

Powell’s POV: This is the second week of the tournament that will air over eight weeks on ROH Wrestling. The winner of Romero vs. Finlay faces Jay Lethal in the second round, and the winner of Delirious vs. Sydal meets Jonathan Gresham in the second round. ROH Wrestling airs late night tonight on Fox Sports networks at midnight CT. The show also airs in syndication over the weekend (check local listings). My weekly ROH Wrestling written reviews returned last week, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members.



